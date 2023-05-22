Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for another lovely May visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 5:22 a.m. and will set at 8:06 p.m. How about that sunset time? It's fun to think the sun will continue to set a little later each day until the end of June. For now, we're still in May where we're preparing for the Memorial Day holiday, garden planting, cook-outs and visitors! Yup, it's the time of year when we need to remind ourselves (gently, deep breaths) of the influx of summer folks, snow birds, beachgoers and drivers. Remember to give yourself extra time!
It was all about a pair of famous "T's" over weekend. One "T" is for Taylor Swift, of course, Westerly's sweetheart celebrity who (as I think the entire world is aware) performed three of her "Eras Tour" show at Gillette Stadium over the weekend to the thrill of many local fans including Police Chief Paul Gingerella and Town Manager Shawn Lacey, who attended Friday night's concert with their families — the same concert when the "Shake it off" superstar called Gillette the most "joyful place on Earth" and gave a shout out to "foxy" Foxborough.
The next "T" is for a true local legend: the late Ellison M. “Tarzan” Brown, the Narragansett Tribal member who won the 1936 and 1939 Boston Marathons, finished 12th in the 1946 marathon, and was part of the historic 1936 American Olympic Track Team (with teammates Jesse Owens and Louis Zamperini, of Laura Hillenbrand's "Unbroken" fame) that competed in the marathon in Berlin.
Brown was honored during ceremonies Saturday when the Tarzan Brown Trail was dedicated at the Frances Carter Preserve in Charlestown. The skies opened wide with rain as members of Tarzan's extended family — including his granddaughter, Anna Brown-Jackson, who did much of the organizing; his oldest living niece, 90-year-old Myra "Red Moon" Brown Perry; grandsons Ted Brown, David Weeden, Michael Monroe and Jeffrey Monroe; great-grandchildren NaKeesha Brown and Attaquin David Weeden, and great-greats including Nylah, Damien and Damari Dos Santos — listened first to Attaquin and his father, David, drum and chant a traditional song before watching as a beautiful, bronze plaque on a large boulder (installed by Ted Brown) was unveiled at the trail head.
It was good to finally meet Anna, and to chat with Attaquin (who drove down from Maine for the dedication) and Myra, who said she has traced her family roots as far back as the 1400s.
Anna was assisted by members of the Charlestown Parks & Recreation Commission and the Nature Conservancy for the project, several of whom were in attendance, including John Torgan, state director of the conservancy, who thanked the family for "the honor of naming a trail for your grandfather."
"I know it has been a very long road to see something named for him in Charlestown, a place he loved and where he lived for many years," Torgan said. "We are grateful to have the opportunity to remember Tarzan Brown here on our preserve , s a marathoner, a family man and an important member of the community."
Torgan added that they were "grateful for this chance to recognize the important contributions of Indigenous people to Rhode Island and the places we protect ... I’m hopeful that this very positive interaction with the Brown family will open up other opportunities to work collaboratively with the Narragansett Tribe."
The land, Torgan said, consists of 1,100 acres of "pine and oak forest, wide open fields, babbling streams and lush swamps. So much of the biodiversity of South County is reflected here. Fishers, hognose snakes, box turtles, kingfishers and kestrels all call it their home. It’s also a place of refuge for many people who come here to hike or look for birds or just enjoy nature."
I think that Charlestown was the most joyful place on earth on Saturday!
Congratulations to our talented friend Jillian Barber who won the Mabel Kingsbury Fentress Award for Fine Crafts for her ceramic sculpture, "Leda," during the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly's 28th annual Regional Art Exhibit. The exhibit runs through May 28 so make sure to pop in to the train station to see the amazing work! Photos and names of the other award winners coming soon, so stay tuned!
Good news for Weekapaug folks! The green umbrellas are up and the Weekapaug Innlet is officially open ... for the 23rd season! Kudos to Angela Urso and her husband, Chris McVeigh, for their good, hard work!
As indicated by the photo at right, the Dante Society of Westerly's annual dinner last week honoring Joe Nigrelli Sr. was a huge success. The sold out event brought together many beloved local legends as you can see!
Happy Memorial Day dear readers, I'll be off next week for the holiday, but hope to see you back here in June, lovely June! So, be good, be kind, happy planting and ciao bella!
