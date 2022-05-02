Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back to the Front Porch for our first May visit of 2022, where the sun rose at 5:43 a.m. and will set at 7:46 p.m. and where we're preparing for Mother's Day and gearing up for yet another busy week here in our little corner of paradise.
Hasn't it been uplifting to see so many people out and about and celebrating together, in person at non-virtual events? In addition to the joyful and jam-packed Duck Race on Saturday, the Westerly Education Foundation's Student Cabaret Fundraiser on Friday "was a huge success," according to my pal Deb Pendola, one of the organizers who, in addition to thanking all the participating students, praised WHS faculty members John Tedeschi, Steve Johnson and Ben Boisclair and "this wonderful community" who supported the sold out event. (Send photos, Deb!)
Speaking of this wonderful community, the Chorus of Westerly's Saturday night concert, Johannes Brahms' "A German Requiem, to Words of the Holy Scriptures," was a glorious reminder of the power of music to help us through difficult times. How fortunate are we to have this splendid organization in our hometown? What joy to listen to those gorgeous voices and watch the talented Andrew Howell, the Marion and Bill Palm music director, conduct three of his own children, Sadie, Rowan and Henry, along with the rest of the musicians!
When Executive Director Ryan Saunders explained how important Brahms' work is for those of us mourning and in need of comfort, I felt a collective sigh of relief. When he encouraged us to think of the people we lost during the pandemic, I understood what he called "our shared humanity," and thought of chorus members like the late Austin and Pat Murphy, and of course, the brave Ukrainian people who have lost their lives defending their country from a brutal tyrant. Ryan said the concert was especially meaningful since the chorus had planned to perform the extraordinary piece two years ago, pre-pandemic, and now here they were — there we were — together fulfilling the chorus mission to "harness the power of music to transform lives and nourish the soul of the community."
For now, all eyes are on Friday, when Sal Augeri, the much-loved former Westerly High School football coach/principal/superintendent and all around good guy (and husband of the amazing Elaine Serra Augeri) will be honored by the Dante Society as the 2022 Person of the Year, during the society's annual banquet at the Haversham. There may still be a few tickets left for the big event, so hot foot it over to the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce on 1 Chamber Way in Westerly if you'd like to be in the in crowd.
Speaking of the chamber, Friday will also mark the return of Fusion at the Velvet Mill Studios in Stonington. This year marks the 10th annual event, which has been a favorite avant-garde soirée since the beginning what with the great music (Sugar) and that exotic body painting. Speaking of local businesses, some of our favorite seasonal businesses have been throwing open the shutters. I spied the tell-tale green umbrellas atop the picnic tables at the Weekapaug Innlet (welcome Back Sprocky, Ann and Angel) and noticed that the Bellone's Maria's Seaside Café is open for the weekends and the Felber's fabulous Olympia Tea Room is now officially opened for the season.
This week will also feature a visit from another much-admired Front Porch favorite and former Westerly resident, C. S. E. Cooney, who will be at Savoy Bookshop and Café Friday to read from her debut novel, "Saint Death's Daughter." Cooney, who lives in Queens, her husband, author Carlos Hernandez, won the World Fantasy Award for her collection "Bone Swans," in 2016.
Speaking of fab local writers, congratulations to Westerly author Juliet Grames, who was awarded the Ellery Queen Award by the Mystery Writers of America at a ceremony held recently at the New York Marriott Marquis Times Square. The award was established in 1983 to honor “outstanding writing teams and outstanding people in the mystery-publishing industry," according to a press release from the organization. Juliet's debut novel, "The Seven or Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna" some readers may recall, is set partly in Calabria, the ancestral home of many a Westerly family.
Continuing along with our literary thread, Professor Willard Spiegelman will talk about his journey becoming an art critic for the Wall Street Journal at the Stonington Free Library on Mother's Day. My pal Belinda de Kay tells me that many of Spiegelman's essays have been collected in his book "If You See Something, Say Something," and that he is "the most engaging, erudite and amusing speaker," making him "a perfect Mother's Day speaker." He also happens to be a distinguished scholar and teacher and long time editor of The Southern Review, the country’s fourth-oldest, continuously published literary quarterly.
Well dear readers, as we continue to pray for the people of Ukraine and for the good guys to prevail, remember to look for the helpers and stick with the truth. Also remember mom, be safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
