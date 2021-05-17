Greetings dear readers and kind friends and welcome back to the Front Porch for a gorgeous mid-May visit, where we are still celebrating — and processing — the new mask-wearing recommendations, for those of us who have been fully vaccinated, that is. Wow! What a welcome and astonishing surprise!
It was no surprise to see Watch Hill in the national spotlight once again, and not just because of our resident celebrity. As I am sure most of you noticed from all the press it received (I saw stories from as far away as Denver and as close as New York and Boston), the General Services Administration announced that the Watch Hill Lighthouse, along with Jamestown's Beavertail Lighthouse are "being offered for free to qualifying public entities." Although one of the stories urged Taylor Swift to snap up the lighthouse and buildings which sits nearby her vacation home on gorgeous 4.5 acre peninsula, I'm rooting for the Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association to continue their stewardship, something they've been doing since 1986. After all, the association includes a wonderful group of people led by President Ann Snowden Johnson, one of our very favorite people and the sister of Susannah Snowden-Smith, a Front Porch fave and former Sun colleague, who lives on Grand Cayman these days with her husband, Don, and their daughter, Adelaide June, and is winning award after award for her beautiful photography. Most recently, she placed in a contest sponsored by the British Society of Underwater Photographers. Here's hoping we'll get a family photo to share soon!
Speaking of families, when Matthew Lynch of Westerly graduates from Providence College later this week, following an extraordinary year, he'll be continuing an extraordinary family legacy. How is this for Friartown family tradition? Not only are Matthew's mom Gina Gencarella Lynch and dad, Michael P. Lynch, Esq., both PC grads, but most of his siblings and many family members are as well. Lynch family PC grads include Matthew's brother, Andrew Lynch and Andrew’s fiancée, Michaela Mahoney; his sisters Danica and Marissa Lynch; and his brother, Philip Lynch and Philip’s fiancée, Tori Dean. Other family members in the PC alum club include Matthew's uncle, William J. Lynch III, aunt Julie Gencarella Vilandre and Julie's husband, uncle Charles Vilandre; and uncle Joseph Gencarella and aunt Ann Gencarella. At the head of the class are both of Matthew's grandfathers, the late William J. Lynch Jr., and the late Francis Gencarella. Now that's PC proud!
Congratulations to Joan Azzinaro, Brittany White and Geraldine Richards, the recipients of Westerly Hospital's prestigious 365 Award. The three Westerly Hospital associates are being honored for best exemplify our mission, vision and values with a focus on our patients and each other — 365 days a year.
And who knew that the simple quahog could inspire such adoration? But it has, enough so that the state has declared May 17-23 as "Quahog Week." According to the Department of Environmental Management, "Quahog Week highlights the many restaurants, markets, fishermen, and food-based businesses committed to growing Rhode Island's local food economy, with special emphasis on quahogs," and "has become a Rhode Island tradition, offering many opportunities to sample delicious, quahog-based dishes at a number of eateries throughout the state." It is also the "perfect time for at-home cooks to try their hand with quahog-based recipes," says the DEM, noting that the "week-long celebration shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them, and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers."
Some of the local restaurants participating include The Andrea in Misquamicut which will be featuring "Roasted Corn and Quahog Chowder with a chorizo hash garnis" on its menu. Want to know more? Visit http://www.dem.ri.gov/riseafood/news.php.
In another happy and welcome sign of businesses reopening, I see that Kelly Adams and Ryan Devlin-Perry have reopened the Sea Swirl in Mystic.
Well dear readers, I guess I can suspend with my weekly reminder to wear your masks and keep your social distances, but please, if you have not yet been vaccinated, either continue to wear your mask or visit vaccinateri.org to schedule your appointment! Until next time, ciao bella!
