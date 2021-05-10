Greetings dear readers and fine friends and welcome back to the Front Porch for our post Mother's Day visit, where we are celebrating all our beautiful mothers and where the lilacs are just about to burst forth in bloom. So much seems to be about to burst forth actually, now that we can emerge safely from our pandemic cocoons (those of us who are vaccinated, that is!)
Speaking of beautiful mothers, how fun to hear from Front Porch friend Ashley Gingerella O'Shea about her memorable moment last week meeting the country's first African-American Vice President. Yes, Ashley met Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday when Harris made her well-publicized visit to Rhode Island. Ashley, who for many years worked for Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and is now the director of strategic communications for Rhode Island's Health and Human Services, said she was able to have her Veep-appropriate hairstyle thanks to another beautiful mother and Front Porch friend, Maria Allen, who opened her High Street Blow Out Bar at 6 a.m. so Ashley could have "Vice Presidential hair." "Big shout out to Maria!" Ashely said. Happy Mother's Day to you both, I say, and stay tuned for a photo of Ashley and Veep Harris!
Hearty congratulations to Front Porch friend Henry Fiore, who will begin his 26th year in Catholic School administration on June 1 as principal of the Academy of the Holy Family in Baltic, Conn. Henry said he was welcomed by Mother Marie Julie Saegaert, SCMC, Superior General (who recently received national recognition for her ministry), and Mother Mary David Riquier, the soon to be principal emeritus of the academy, an all girls Catholic day/boarding high school with students from around the corner and around the world. Said Henry said on his Facebook page, "I could not be happier to be associated with this very special, selfless, holy, and caring group of sisters. Special thanks to my tour guides, Angela and Grace, for what was the most welcoming tour in my 26 years in the field."
Speaking of schools and school leaders, I absolutely love what Westerly Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau has been tweeting these days: the names of Westerly High School seniors along with the names of the colleges and universities they're planning to attend! For instance, there's Rachel Dobson, Domenica Silvestri, Lexie Hetu, Jenni Pringer, Isabella Mirando, Marcus Orr, Mollie Clark and Madison Lorello, who will be headed to the University of Rhode Island; Selena Francese, who is headed to Washington College; Nora Brennan to the University of Maryland; Anna Nyberg to Springfield College; Emma Keegan and Grace Brinton to Penn State; Luke Gencarella, University of Massachusetts, Amherst; Gabe Sandoval, Pfeiffer University; Maddison O'Neil, Northeastern; Cassandra Bertsch, Suffolk; Alyssa Sammataro and Willa Hetu to Providence College; Hope Urbonas, Marymount Manhattan; Tanner Kelly, the U.S. Naval Academy; Alyssa Menard, UNH; Elena Murdock, Salve Regina; Michael Mancini to Berklee; David Bilotto to Catholic University; and Adam Gomez, URI and Air National Guard. Good stuff! Keep it coming!
Although we noticed that the Applebee's in Dunn's Corners has vanished, we're thrilled to welcome a new spot right next door. A big welcome to the neighborhood to Chad Bauerle and Dan Latimer, who opened Bomb Burritos & Bowls in the plaza next to Honey Dew.
And finally, dear readers, I hope those of you who watched the Oscars were as thrilled as we were to watch our pal Jon Batiste (see photo at right along with RI native Viola Davis) accept the Oscar for best original score for Disney-Pixar’s "Soul." It was the first Academy Award for Batiste and only the second time a Black composer clinched the original score award in the 86-year history of the category, according to Variety mag. (Herbie Hancock was the first, for 1986’s "Round Midnight.") Jon, the music director for "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," has played at the Knick and is a frequent visitor to Westerly. What a kick it was to see Jon together with Steven and another favorite Westerly visitor recently. Taylor Swift joined the two men for a virtual visit and was hilarious! Who knew she could be so funny!
Well dear readers, at last, happy days are (mostly) here again! So, be wise, be safe and be careful, and as American epidemiologist Michael Thomas Osterholm urges, if you're vaccinated, "party hearty!" Ciao bella!
