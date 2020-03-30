Greetings dear readers and kind friends, and a warm welcome back to the Front Porch where we are hunkered down, wondering how you're all doing during these strange times and keeping our eyes open for uplifting ideas and stories to share. There are so many heartwarming social media posts and groups these days ... from Chris Walsh's talent show to the music of Jon Batiste! We also have something new to share with you ... but, more on that later. First, let's take a moment to again salute our remarkable doctors, nurses, first responders and leaders. Hats off to Gov. Gina Raimdondo and Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, for their extraordinary leadership and communication skills, and to Police Chief Shawn Lacey, who has been a calm, reassuring voice.
The good chief was on WBLQ on Saturday morning during Betty-Jo Cugini-Greene's weekly show (from 7-8 a.m., just before the "Lou, Sal, Fed and the Doc" show, which should never be missed!,) along with Westerly native Ashley Gingerella O'Shea, the from the Office of Health and Human Services. As Betty-Jo points out, it's comforting to hear familiar voices during times like these, so make sure to tune in next week. Big shout out to Chris DiPaola for keeping the station accessible. A shout out also to Westerly's Sam Read who's doing a fine job telling Westerly stories to NBC-10 viewers. Last week she featured Amanda Nall at Bogue's Alley who recently donated 200, $10 gift certificates to the Westerly Hospital.
Speaking of town leaders, and, in a very bright bit of news, we have another Teddy Bear to deliver. Welcome to the world Connor Joseph Duhamel, the new baby son of Joe and Andrea Gulluscio Duhamel. Baby Connor, who was born on March 24, weighing in at seven pounds, 11 ounces, and measuring 20 inches in length, joins a family full of politicians. His proud maternal great-grandfather is State Rep. Sam Azzinaro and his proud paternal grandfather is Westerly Town Council President Chris Duhamel. Congratulations to the entire Duhamel-Gulluscio clan, including Grandmothers Aggie and Lori, Grandad John, Great-grandmoms Carol and Agnes, Greatgrandad Jack McErlean, Aunties Johnna, Jane, Judy and Katie and Uncles Steve, Brant, Ryan and Jack and all those many other great aunties and uncles.
Another uplifting stories comes from Rev. Ruth Hainsworth, pastor at United Congregational Church of Westerly, United Church of Christ, who is spearheading a "Face Mask Sewing Project" at the church and is need of people to sew. Send questions via Facebook.
Shout out to retired educator and baker par excellence Christine Davidson who delivered freshly-made gluten-free Irish Soda Bread and zeppoles to a fellow sweet-loving celiac-er!
Now, back to that new program I mentioned earlier. We've taken a fresh look at our Front Porch News and Easy Chair features (thank you Betty-Jo!) and have decided to change the way we do things during the coronavirus crisis. Our Easy Chair series will become a sort of Front Porch series where Sun photographer Harold Hanka will stop by your front porch (keeping the appropriate distance of course) and take a photo of your clan, provided you hold up a sign with an encouraging message. Then, I'll follow up with questions via email. On Front Porch, meanwhile, we'll feature photos of people sending messages to family members they're unable to see in person. Take a look at the photos on the right at the top of the page (full disclosure, two of the little rascals are related) and you'll get the idea! Stay tuned to our Front Porch Facebook page for updates, and, as Mr. Rogers would say, look for the helpers! Stay safe, stay healthy, stay connected, visit us on Facebook and Ciao bella!
