Greetings dear readers and kind friends and welcome back for our first March visit of 2021 here on the Front Porch, where we are counting down the days to spring (12) and the beginning of Daylight Saving (6).
Well, March certainly did come in like a lion last week with winds so strong some of us lost power and others of us watched all manner of items fly across our decks, porches and yards. There must be lamb in our future!
Speaking of lambies, congratulations to Matthew and Rosy (Chamoun) Sammataro, whose second son, Giorgio Leo Sammataro, was born on March 3 weighing in at seven pounds, seven ounces and measuring 20 inches in length. Congratulations to the growing family! A Teddy Bear is on the way! Baby Giorgio is the brother of Vincent Louis Sammataro and the grandson of Tony and Ghada Chamoun, of Virginia, and Peggy "Mahhhhgreeeet" and Squeak Sammataro, of Westerly. Speaking of Squeak and Peg, readers and foodies will be glad to know that the duo has resumed the "Friday and Weekend Food Menus" at the Westerly Elks with all proper COVID-19 protocols in place. While Squeak (remember the glory days of Dino's at the beach when he would cook up the best seaside dishes?) prepares the meals, Peg makes the delicious desserts. Menus are always posted on Facebook ahead of time. I heard last Fridays diners were thrilled with their choices of such delectable sounding dishes as shrimp and broccoli scampi, gourmet stuffed meatloaf, cream puff rings filled with vanilla cream and topped with chocolate ganache, and key lime pie.
Speaking of foodies (or those of us fascinated with all good things that are edible and potable ... is there a better word?), here is a fascinating bit of local news. Last week, our friends at The Yellow Farmhouse Education Center in Stonington held a virtual gathering called "Kojicon," a gathering of mold-based fermentation experts who shared "knowledge you need to create delicious food and drinks." According to Director of Outreach Laura Jackson, the event attracted more than 600 registrants who came from such far flung areas of the globe as Australia, Israel and Tasmania. Now that's pretty amazing! Stay tuned for more!
Sometimes social media can be informative and fun and can remind us our marvelous connections. Take for instance, this Sunday Tweet from my friend, Luanne Rice, the New York Times best selling author whose recently published "Shadow Box" has been getting some much-deserved attention. When Luanne tweeted: "this piece by Dan Chiasson is beyond wonderful," yesterday, I was curious for a number of reasons. Firstly, because, Dan Chiasson, noted author and poetry critic for The New Yorker is tonight's guest at Studio 107, a new initiative launched by James Merrill House created to mark the 25th anniversary of its Writer-in-Residence program (visit thewesterlysun.com/lifestyle/entertainment/dan-chiasson-next-guest-at-studio-107/article_d14a380a-7512-11eb-9090-17cb391a7fb2.html), and secondly, because the Tweet referenced an article Chiasson has written for "The New York Review" called "This Ain't No Disco," which is a review of Chris Frantz's new book, "Remain in Love: Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club, Tina." Talking Heads/David Byrne fans will want to read the review, the book and (I'm sure) will want to tune in tonight to hear Chiasson speak!
Fragrance fans will be interested to learn that Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams (those sophisticated artisans of comfort) have introduced a new Watch Hill-inspired scent (for their candles and diffusers) which, they say, has been compared to "a clambake over a wood fire, a walk along the beach collecting driftwood, nighttime by the fireplace, and Bean Boots crunching on pine needles. Top notes include clove, apple, lemon, and nutmeg. Middle notes include birchwood, balsam, and ambar. Bottom notes include musk, cedarwood, sandalwood, and guaiac wood." Really!
Speaking of Watch Hill, it was with sadness and surprise that the close-knit work family at Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn learned that Daniel Hostettler, the man who has been at the helm of the organization since the beginnings 12 years ago, will be moving on from his role as president of Ocean House Management in Mid-April. Hostettler announced on his LinkedIn page that he is leaving "in order to pursue a new opportunity in Florida that I simply could not imagine passing up at this point in my career ... while this is a very exciting time for me and my family, it is also filled with sadness for I will miss the OHM family that we have all created together." While we wish Mr. H and his family the very best, he will be sorely missed for sure. Adios.
Well dear readers, as more and more of us get vaccinated, we are beginning to see the light at the end of this long tunnel. But please, for everyone's sake, remember to keep your social distances, mask up, wash your hands, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
