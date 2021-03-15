Greetings dear readers and wise friends and welcome back to the Front Porch for our final visit of winter 2021 (hooray!) and our annual saints' week celebration.
Yes, this is the week honor Saints Patrick and Saint Joseph, and wax poetic about zeppole, corned beef and cabbage and frothy pints of Guinness. Make sure to celebrate any way you can and stop by one of our many local establishments (think Joyce Amedeo, Allyson Mansfield, Penny LaPietra Thorne, Tiffany Shultz, the bakers at McQuade's Marketplace, Kevin Kelly at Kelly's Deli and Carolyn and Sean O'Brien at C.C. O'Brien's, to name a few!) While we're at it, let's also celebrate the fact that we've made it through a year of living through a pandemic. Congratulations! How did you make it through? What lessons did you learn? Please send an email my way (nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com) and I'll share your musings with readers in the weeks ahead. I'd love to hear from you!
One of the (many) things I've learned during these last 12 months, is the importance of kindness, the importance of listening, and the importance of music. Therefore, it was a real treat to listen to the interview with Jon Batiste (a musician with ties to Westerly) on "Fresh Air with Terry Gross."
What a hoot to open the New York Times last week and come upon the name of a much-loved Front Porch friend in an opinion piece by columnist Farhad Manjoo. In his column of March 10, Manjoo, who writes about "videoconferencing possibly replacing business travel," interviews Jack Duhamel, "a software salesman who moved to a Connecticut fishing town during the lockdown." Readers will remember a sweet photo of Jack, a 2003 WHS grad, here on the Front Porch with his wife, Dr. Katie, and their cute doggie Buster, taken in their Stonington home.
Ted Cercena of Westerly had an extra special 92nd birthday on March 11 when he learned that his great-granddaughter arrived on the very same day. Baby Madeline, (photos to come!) the daughter of Rachael Skorinko and John Mann, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, timed her arrival perfectly. She was born at 12:01 a.m. A Teddy Bear Tribute to you, baby Madeline Mann, and to Big Ted, too! Congratulations and happy birthday to Ted!
Ice cream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream and next week we can all scream for ice cream (from our car windows) and for the famous founder of a local frozen treat establishment if we join the drive-by for Dusty Edgecomb's 98th birthday celebration when members of Westerly's fire and police departments will lead the car party event next Monday beginning at 11 a.m. The line up will take place on Stenton Ave. in Westerly, and everyone is welcome to join the fun, but it's a secret so don't tell Dusty!
Movie lovers might like to know that Neil Burger, a part-time Watch Hill resident is set to direct the movie adaptation of hit psychological-thriller novel "The Marsh King’s Daughter." According to a Facebook post from his wife, the awe-inspiring architect Dianna Kellogg. "Star Wars" lead Daisy Ridley will star in the film. Burger directed "Limitless," "The Illusionist," "Divergent," "The Upside," and, according to "Deadline," he directed and executive-produced the first two episodes of "Billions" for Showtime.
Thanks to Sam Reade of WJAR-TV, NBC 10, you've probably heard the story of Steven Allen, of Westerly, who lost his high school class ring at the beach in Weekapaug in 1974 but had it returned recently (47 years later) by Todd Holtman, of Woodbury, Conn., who found the ring two years ago at the Westerly Town Beach, held on to it and connected with Allen after some proper sleuthing. A wonderful story that bears re-telling! Nice work Sam!
As sad as it is to know that my colleague and friend Cynthia Drummond has decided to retire from the Sun after being part of our team since 2011, I am happy she'll get to spend more time in her garden alongside her beloved Corgi, Fidget. Cynthia, who began her Sun career covering Hopkinton, then added Richmond to her beat — then Charlestown, then the Chariho School Committee — was given a proper COVID-19-style send-off Friday morning by her fans and friends at the Chariho schools. Nicely done, Donna Sieczkiewicz, and fare thee well, dear Cynthia, your presence will be missed and your absence will be felt.
Well dear readers, we've come to the end of our weekly visit, but remember please, remember to remain vigilant. Even though there is a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, we must still keep our social distances, mask up and wash our hands. Stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
