Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for our annual St. Patrick's Day visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 7:01 a.m. and will set at 6:53 p.m., here on the first Monday of Daylight Saving Time and the last Monday of winter! In addition to the wearing of the green this week, let's wear lots of yellow and blue to show support for our Ukrainian friends and continue to pray for peace.
As difficult as the news from Ukraine may be to process, there are plenty of ways to offer support, glimmers of hope here and there, and uplifting stories to share. Locally, people are collecting essential items (like canned goods, first aid kits, medical supplies blankets, batteries, for instance,) and dropping them by collection bins at the JC Penney salon. Then, there's the fabulous Chef José Andrés, who has set up a branch of his World Central Kitchen in Ukraine and has people on the ground in Poland, Romania and inside Ukraine helping prepare and feed the war-weary. In Kyiv, he reported, "Hospitality in Humanity helped prepare pyrizhky for orphanages" from his big kitchen in Poland. Andrés has established a restaurant partner network and has volunteers in five countries with hundreds of delivery points including 12 cities in Ukraine, using #ChefsForUkraine in social media.
Speaking of food, it's a big week for comfort food here in our neck of the woods. From Irish soda bread and corned beef and cabbage to Guinness and zeppole, we are fortunate to have the choice and freedom to indulge. I'm sure things will be hopping busy on Thursday at Kevin and Shannon Kelley's popular Kelley's Deli, and at Carolyn and Sean O'Brien's popular C.C. O'Brien's, and two days later, on St. Joseph's Day, at Joyce Amedeo's Everyday Gourmet, Allyson Mansfield's Vesta Bakery and McQuade's bakery, where lines will form for those custard-filled delights called zeppole.
Of course, the happiest news of the week came in the form of a game. You could almost hear the collective sigh of relief around the nation when the announcement was made. "Baseball is back!" we heard and read moments after the issue was (at last) resolved. As Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Marty (Mahtee) Walsh (who is said to have helped with the resolution process) told the Boston Globe; "A lot of people love baseball, a lot of people love this time of year, a lot of people are grateful, and I’m happy this is resolved." Amen! Play ball!
I was so happy to hear from the fabulous Morgan Jones Champlin about a "Women’s History Month" event she's coordinating called "Fashion ForWARD!" set to take place this Friday at Loving Life Boutique on 2 Mechanic St., in Pawcatuck (a "size-inclusive" women’s clothing boutique) from 6-9 p.m. Morgan, a founding member of a women’s ERG (employee resource group) at EB, told me that "ForWARD" stands for “For Women’s Advancement, Recognition and Development,” and that Friday's event will give local women the opportunity to network, support a local, female-owned business and contribute to a local charity. Part of the proceeds will be donated to Safe Futures of Southeastern Connecticut, she said, noting that CEO Katherine Verano will be at the event along with boutique owner Lauren Richmond, who will speak about topics like "body positivity" and "inclusivity." Morgan is married to Front Porch fave Ricky Champlin and the pair are the parents of Evangeline and Emmett.
I've known Ricky — the son of Rich and Candy Champlin and the brother of Samantha Bazydlo — forever it seems. Ricky played on the same Little League team as my son, Sam, and the two were in the same Westerly High School graduating class (2001). Curiously, another classmate of Ricky's and Sam's has news to share this week as well. WHS Class of 2001 alum Michaela "The Pink Lady" McGuire Lamb (who once said her "fondness for the color pink is somewhat obsessive") and her husband, Jacob Lamb, will be on HGTV's "House Hunters" Wednesday at 10 p.m. The episode features Michaela and Jake (the parents of Lydia, Molly, Kevin and Violet), giving a young couple a tour of houses throughout the Westerly and Pawcatuck area. Stay tuned.
Well dear readers, may the luck of the Irish be with you, please pray for peace, stay safe, be kind, farewell winter, and ciao bella!
