Oh my goodness dear readers and lovely friends, just look at how much has changed in the two weeks since I was last here with you on the Front Porch. The whole world has changed ... and for the better I am certain.
As my family, friends, neighbors and Facebook friends are aware, I fell off my bicycle two weeks ago, and fractured my hip in the process. Thanks to my wonderful neighbors (shout-outs to Kevin and Mary Adams, Steve Seiderwicz, Jim Torres and Patty McDonald), the Westerly PD (Tony Alicchio), the gifted Dr. Dan Gaccione, the amazing and compassionate staff at the Westerly Hospital, and the Westerly Ambulance Corps, and the army of physical therapists and occupational therapists who are helping me learn to walk, I am on the mend. I am healing.
How interesting that my healing is coinciding with the healing — the extraordinary healing — of our nation. Lots of food for thought here. What I know is that compassion, kindness, patience and forgiveness go a long, long way and that if you have family and friends who love you, you need nothing else. How good it was meanwhile, to see our friend Jon Batiste lead that massive group of peaceful protesters chanting "Black Lives Matter," through the streets of New York City on Saturday. Remember when he led that small group out of the Knick and onto the streets a few years back? How good it was to see all the peaceful protests, all around the world.
It is with great sadness that I share the news that Ray Lamont, our former (and much-loved) editor here at The Westerly Sun, died last week. In typical Ray fashion, he managed to bring a whole big bunch of us back together albeit via email and on Facebook. I learned the news from Keith Kimberlin, who heard the news from former Sun Stonington reporter Jeff Mill. When I shared the news with former Sun investigative reporter Ellyn Santiago, she posted the story from the Gloucester Daily Times (where Ray was the editor from 2008-2019) on Facebook and before long the tributes came pouring in. The Olympia Tea Room's Jack Felber (who wrote the best food and wine column when Ray was the chief) said Ray was "a great friend and a hilarious raconteur" (so true!) Linda Lotridge Evans, the former head of the URI journalism department said "Ray was a good friend, a good editor, and a good mentor to many URI journalism students who wanted to be newspaper reporters" (sure was!) Santiago said "he was at his core a storyteller;" former Sun photographer Susannah Snowden-Smith said "he was a wonderful person and my heart breaks;" Aaron Greenberg remembered how Ray encouraged us; Ursula Ahern remembered the hilarious moments we shared in the old Sun newsroom on Main Street. There were also messages from Emily Dupuis, Tony Lionetti and Jean Heinemann. I also heard from former Sun news editors Marleah Ross and Angela Algier and former Sun publishers Dave Lucey and Tim Ryan, both of whom remembered Ray as a true newspaper guy who loved his work and was respected by his staff. Ray was one of the good guys for sure. Have a read here: gloucestertimes.com/news/local_news/a-man-dedicated-to-work-community/article_d6a20be8-e4a1-5c9d-aada-ab812d2c5066.html
Every year around this time, just as the strawberry moon arrives, for as long as I’ve been writing this column, I’ve sent birthday greetings to a very special person who celebrates a Flag Day (June 14) birthday. This year, as hard as it is to imagine, the once little girl is now a dean's list student at URI. Happy birthday to you Miss Rachel Jean Cook!
Speaking of birthdays, a very happy 98th birthday to Town Father Henry Nardone, who was celebrated by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends who drove by the Nardone homestead on Friday, June 5, to wish Henry (and his daughter Andrea) a happy birthday.
Ciao bella!
