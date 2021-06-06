Greetings dear readers and kind friends and welcome back for our first June visit here on the Front Porch where we're admiring the gorgeous poppies, peonies and irises popping up here and there, and feeling pretty excited about the reopenings, events and family gatherings taking place at long last. Yes, we are getting there ... slowly but surely ... and (awkwardly at times) adjusting to post-pandemic life.
It sure looked like the guests at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park's first "Picnic in the Park" fundraiser (which took place Saturday in the park) were having fun ... with pretty white tents and people aplenty! (I'll have more about that next week after I check in with the amazing Stacey Jackson, the library's accomplished development director!)
Yes, how wonderful it is to celebrate the simple things, like picnics, and the milestones ... like birthdays! And oh, what a party there was Saturday afternoon to mark the 99th birthday of a very special Westerly gentleman. Henry J. Nardone — patriarch of the Nardone family (who was also a naval engineer, U.S. Naval officer, and project officer at Electric Boat for the Nautilus among many other things) was fêted by a large and happy crowd which included friends and family — his favorite daughter, Andrea (who shares a birthday with Papa Henry), was present as was his son, Michael (who was catching up with daughter, Zenia, and grandson, Dom); his son, Rob, and his wife, Patty, who were accompanied by many of their children (I spied Michaela, Ali and Rob Jr. in the crowd); and son, Billy, and his wife Diane, accompanied by their daughters, Madison and Heather, and the grands, Mason, Ainslie and Callan Zagol. (Their son, Chase, was in Washington D.C. working, Bill explained, who is understandably as proud as the proverbial peacock. A Westerly High and Roger Williams grad, Chase is serving with the U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Security Uniformed Division K-9 along with his Belgian Malinois named Spy. The pair conduct "explosive detection sweeps in support of the Secretary of State, foreign dignitaries and ongoing operations at the United States Department of State.") Also celebrating were Henry's great-grandson, Henry J. Nardone III, his baby sister, Anne “Babe” Nardone, his great-niece Dawn Smith, his longtime pal, Frank Francese, his caretaker Jeanne Coon, and his friends Deborah and David Bell, Mojie Friel and Nick Stahl. What joy to celebrate with such good people!
And another remarkable Westerly man, the late Joe Turo, was honored last week when dozens of family members and friends gathered to celebrate Joe and his many achievements by dedicating a bench in his honor at Stand up for Animals. SUFA Trustee and Front Porch pal Larry Hirsch said Joe's family turned out in full force with more than 17 kids and grandkids in attendance. Larry said it was a "very uplifting," event. We should have photos from the fabulous Grace White to share with your next week!
Shelter Harbor residents are in the middle of a madcap mystery I am told! It all began when Shep the Sheep went missing from a "Baa-Baa-Que" on May 31. Shep's "beloved" daughter, Baa Lerina posted a flier soon after the disappearance asking residents to keep their eyes open and call 1-800-GRAZE with any information. Baa Lerina said her dad, who always gave his little ones plenty of "Candy Baas," used to talk about traveling ... but only to nearby Massachusetts (not the "Baa Hamas.") "I hope he does a "Ewe Turn," she added, "and comes home soon... We just want him "BAAAA-CK."
Who knows, perhaps Shep traveled to Stonington to participate in the Rad Dad competition and fundraiser at the The Stonington Community Center? If so, he'll be joining some amazing human dads ... like Adam Young, Joe Trelli, Shaun Mastroianni, Lane Milde, Christopher Fiftal, Rich Balestracci, Jim Bates and Tony Lowe who are in the thick of a friendly competition for the title of "Most Rad." The dads all volunteered to be part of the competition which was created to not only recognize the dads (who are all excellent role models who are involved in the community) but to create new advocates for the center. Friends and family members get to cast votes the competition for $5 a vote, and the winning Rad Dad will have his picture displayed on the COMO billboard during the month of August. To vote, to learn more about the dads, and to see who's in the lead, visit thecomo.org/rad-dads.
Congratulations and a warm welcome to Dant Hirsch, the new Ocean House president and managing director who will officially begin at Ocean House Collection on June 16. Dant, his wife, Ana Maria, and their son, Hayden, plan to live in the Westerly area. Meanwhile, if you've driven by the grand yellow lady lately, you may have noticed that the gondolas have disappeared from the putting green lawn and have been replaced by an "enchanting summer Sipping Terrace," where guests can enjoy afternoon tea or dinner in the pretty little greenhouses which will be surrounded by lime and lemon trees and lush greenery with fairy lights strewn above. A little something new to "bring joy to our overnight and day guests,” said General Manager Antonia Korosec, a portion of all proceeds will be donated to local charities through the Ocean House Fund for Charitable Giving.
Well, dear readers, good luck with your reentry process, stay safe, be kind and ciao bella!
