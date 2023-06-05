Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for our first visit of June here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 5:15 a.m., will set at 8:17 p.m., and where we are admiring the glorious strawberry moon brightening our nighttime skies and all the gorgeous peonies popping open in our gardens. As the American poet James Russell Lowell wrote:
"And what is so rare as a day in June? Then, if ever, come perfect days" when "The heart forgets its sorrow and ache..."
Speaking of the strawberry moon, our friend Lorén Spears, executive director at the Tomaquag Museum, tells us the museum plans to hold a Strawberry Thanksgiving festival on the quad at URI this coming Saturday with storytelling, traditional music and dance performances and demonstrations of traditional art forms with artists Dawn Spears, Silvermoon LaRose and Mikala Jackson. Strawberry Thanksgiving is free and will take place from noon to 4 p.m.
Speaking of upcoming events, Angie and Joe Iacoi have been busy preparing for this Thursday's fundraiser at the Hilltop in memory of "Providence College Blues Brother Joe 'Mac' McDonald." In a text, Joe told me there will be raffles and baskets and plenty of the café's delicious food available for "dine-in or take-out." The event was created to raise funds to support women fighting addiction. Mac was was an avid Providence College basketball fan who was voted "PC Basketball Fan of The Year" in 1987, along with his brother-in-law, Anthony Manzo. From 1984-1998, Joe and Anthony entertained the crowds at the Providence Civic Center as the PC mascots, the Blues Brothers. Known to be a jokester, Mac could light up the room with his quick wit, often dressed in costume (most often posing as Santa Claus, the Irish Golfer, Uncle Sam and Elvis) and mostly loved making people laugh. He also devoted a portion of his life to Teen Challenge Rhode Island, an addiction treatment center. Thursday's event will be held from 4-8 p.m. and everyone is welcome to join the fun. I understand a number of Westerly's finest plan to be in attendance, so "be there or be square" as the cool cats used to say.
Speaking of fundraisers, URI music professor and composer Eliane Aberdam, of Westerly, is holding an online fundraiser to support the musicians of the National Philharmonic Orchestra in Kyiv, Ukraine, who lack such supplies as strings for their instruments, reeds and oil for valves. Aberdam, a native of Nancy, France, who grew up on Grenoble, wrote a "big" violin concerto recently, as "an homage to the victims and fighters of the war." On June 23, the philharmonic plans to premiere the violin concerto and Abderdam plans to be in attendance. "Supporting music means supporting the arts, and the arts are an integral part of the Ukrainian culture," Eliane writes on "Solidarity with Ukrainian Musicians." "A country is more than just territory, it is also culture, language, arts, and traditions. Performing music and maintaining a schedule of concerts in a middle of the war is a huge challenge and we want to support the musicians and music making in Ukraine." Visit donorbox.org/solidarity-with-ukrainian-musicians to find out more.
Congratulations to 2019 Westerly High School grad Caelan Grace Holdredge, who recently graduated from Bridgewater State where she consistently made the dean's list during her four years at the school, and who plans to go on to grad school at Barry University in Miami, according to her proud grandparents, Jane and Charlie Holdredge. Caelan is a daughter of Brian and Shannon Holdredge, and Tara and Fred Khoury, all of Westerly.
Congratulations also to former Sun colleague/Stonington reporter Nancy Lavin, who was not only honored as a "Distinguished Journalist" at this year's Rhode Island Press Association banquet, but earned a first place award in the "General New Reporting" from the New England Newspaper & Press Association for "Shades of Green: Can Providence's Working Waterfront be Both Livable and an Economic Engine," a story she wrote when she worked at Providence Business News. Nancy has since moved on to the Rhode Island Current. Brava, dear Nancy!
Speaking of the R.I. news media, local TV may be always evolving, but according to WPRI's Ted Nesi (writing his first "Nesi's Notes" since returning from paternity leave), "another sign of Rhode Islanders’ good taste and discernment: they really love watching TV. That’s according to a 2021 Verizon study of American Time Use Survey data, which found the average Rhode Islander spent three-and-a-half hours a day watching television, third only to West Virginia and Alabama." This factoid probably helps explain why Ocean Staters become so connected to our television journalists — like Steph Machado and Joe Kayata — so deeply and why while we'll miss them in their TV roles! Joe, a former sports anchor and reporter has stepped down from his role at Channel 10 and moved on to a new job with one of Rhode Island’s top branding and communications firms. Steph, a former reporter at WPRI has joined the Boston Globe's Rhode Island bureau so we'll still benefit from her journalism. Best of luck to you, Joe!
Ted, who gives thanks to The Globe’s Jim Pindell for "flagging the study," had taken time off to bond with his daughter, Samantha, just as The Globe's Dan McGowan is taking paternity leave to spend time with his new son, Jack. Good job, gentlemen!
Well dear readers, happy Pride Month, remember to keep reading and to be kind and good! Until next week, ciao bella!
