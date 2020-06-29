Greetings dear readers and gentle friends and welcome back to the Front Porch where we are waving farewell to June party and preparing to "Play Ball!" Such welcome news for baseball fans ... we may only get 60 games but, we'll take them! I hear the Rem Dawg and Eck plan to call all 60 Red Sox games from the NESN studios. Music to our ears!
Now, let's add baseball and babies and continue with the happiest news of all ... new baby news! Welcome to the world Ace Thomas Bliven, who was born Saturday, June 27, weighing in at 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 20 inches. Ace is the first child for Erica and Aaron Bliven, and the first grandchild of Sam Bliven, Valerie Ahern and Bob Delaney. Ace is also the grandson of the late Mary Bliven. I'm sure aunties Amanda, Andrea and his uncle Benjamin are delighted with the newest member of the family! Teddy Bears on the way to you, Baby Ace! I think we'll have to design special Teddy Bears wearing WHS Bulldog T-shirts since there appears to be a mini baby boom for WHS gads!
Welcome to the world also, dear Richard Emery Champlin IV, son of Morgan and Ricky Champlin, who was born June 23 at 7:22 a.m., weighing in at 8 pounds 13.9 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long, and will be known as Emery. Big sister Evangeline (Evie), 4, is over the moon! Emery is the second grandbaby for Tom and Joyce Jones, and Rich and Candy Champlin. What wonderful news!!! A Teddy Bear is on the way to you too! Fun fact, new dads Aaron, who was an ace pitcher for the Bulldogs Baseball team, and Ricky played on the same Little League team!
What a treat to hear from Laura and Pete Brodeur, of Westerly, who shared some jubilant family news. May was full of "anticipation and excitement," Laura wrote. Their oldest son, John, was married to his beautiful bride Michelle Habib on Saturday, May 23, in a live-streamed ceremony that was held at The Holy Transfiguration Melkite Greek Catholic Church in McLean, Virginia. John is the creative and marketing director for St. Edmunds Retreat Center at Enders Island in Mystic, and Michelle is a physical therapist at Crossroads Physical Therapy in Columbia, Connecticut. Also, in May, the youngest Brodeur, Joseph, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Providence College with degrees in philosophy and the classics. At the same time, he completed his fourth and final year in the program of priestly formation at Our Lady of Providence (OLP) Minor Seminary and has received his assignment for the fall. Joseph will continue with his theological studies at the Pontifical North American College (the “NAC”) in Rome where he will be for the next 4 to 5 years. Big, joyful news for the Brodeurs! Congratulations and best of luck to all.
It was also lovely to hear from Edda Allen, of Pawcatuck, who was eager to praise the nurses at the Rhode Island Renal Center. "I feel that the nurses At RI renal in Westerly should be recognized for the wonderful job they do," Edda said. "They have to be extra careful with us because of COVID and have had to work double shifts ... they hook us up to the machine, carefully monitor us during dialysis, bring us warm blankets and cheerful smiles. They make a difficult process as enjoyable as possible. I have seen much well-deserved recognition for health care workers, but let’s not forget about the special nurses in dialysis!"
Thank you Edda! We agree! Hats off to all our medical workers and ciao bella!
