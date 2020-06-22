Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back to the Front Porch for our first visit of the 2020 summer season, and another lovely June visit, which reminds me of the lines of poet James Russell Lowell in his "The Vision of Sir Launfal:"
And what is so rare as a day in June?
Then, if ever, come perfect days;
Then Heaven tries earth if it be in tune,
And over it softly her warm ear lays;
Whether we look, or whether we listen,
We hear life murmur, or see it glisten …
Ah yes, June lovely June, is "busting out all over," as Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II would say, "Buds're bustin' outa bushes." How about the gorgeous peonies which are now in full bloom down by the shore?
A belated but nonetheless heartfelt welcome to the world little Eleanor Rose Beauchamp, the first child for Christa (Quattromani) and John Beauchamp, arrived on Wednesday, April 22, at 2:29 p.m., weighing in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long. Lovely mom, who writes horror stories under her pen name, Christa Carmen, said she and John are beyond happy and that both sets of grandparents are tickled pink. Congratulations all! I cannot wait to meet you Eleanor. Teddy Bears are on the way.
A little correction, dear readers, to last week's mention of Tony Moroso and his big, beautiful 100th birthday party! Tony has 12 great grandchildren, including Mayla Kodzis and Jake Moroso. Next week, I'll share a photo of the magical event!
Garth Brooks fans will want to make sure to snap up some tickets for his June 27 one night only virtual concert which will be shown locally at the Misquamicut Drive-in movie theater. Visit misquamicut.org for more information.
What a cool story in the Boston Globe this week, written by Thomas Farragher, about the Watch Hill Carousel called "Wear a Mask. And Hold Your Horses," with the subtitle, "A merry-go-round runs toward a seaside summer like no other," and a terrific picture by Globe Photographer John Tlumacki of Ashlyn Buffum securing a mask on one of the horses at the Watch Hill Merry-Go-Round.
Farragher quotes Almeida Livingston, Bryn Morgan, an 18-year-old carousel crew leader and Ashlyn, Jim and DeeDee Buffum, who are, he writes, "entering their second summer operating the carousel and the nearby beach."
Farragher ends by encouraging readers to, "Hop on up. Grab the reins. Reach for that brass ring."
Fans of filmmaker Ken Burns won't want to miss tonight's "Ken Burns: Here & There," the first feature documentary for Dante Bellini, Jr. and his Hooligan Film Productions, which airs on RI PBS at 7 p.m. Bellini, according to Lucie Raposo, is launching a second career following 40 years at the RDW Group advertising and public relations firm and plans to produce films and short-story content about some of the inspiring people with whom he has crossed paths, "as well as issues about which he cares deeply."
Happy summer dear readers, remember to wear your masks in public, to keep on practicing kindness and patience and as our friend, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reminds us, "love conquers all ... love wins." Ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.