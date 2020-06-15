Greetings dear readers and fine friends and welcome back for a mid-June visit here on the Front Porch where life is improving for all of us every moment as we learn to pause, listen to one another and heal.
Such an eye-opening time to be alive as we watch history in the making and take some time to ask ourselves how we can improve the lives of all Americans. There are a number of organizations I recommend for those of you interested in learning more. One is called Equal Justice Initiative, founded by Bryan Stevenson, a law professor, civil-rights lawyer and the author of "Just Mercy," which was made into a feature film last year starring Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson. You can find our more at eji.org. Make sure to watch the short video, at eji.org/racial-justice.
Some happy Teddy Bear news to lift your spirits! Kevin "The Boss" Rogers, a 2001 WHS grad and his wife Nicole have announced the arrival of their first child, a son, named Rhett Stanley Rogers who was born on June 6, 2020 at 8:35 p.m. weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 19 inches. Welcome baby Rhett and congratulations to the new mom and dad and grandparents, Marcia and Gerald Rogers of Westerly, and Donna Genovesi. Bossy little Teddy Bears are officially on the way to Stamford!
And how about all the wonderful parades and tributes taking place these days, it seems one is more special than the next! Last month, the amazing Tony Moroso turned 100 years old and was fêted with a long car parade full of family and friends who gathered in the St. Pius X Church parking lot and then drove by Tony's house on Westminster Street. Some of those participating in the parade were his daughter, Cathy Brayman and son-in-law, Clayton; his son, Anthony Moroso, and most (if not all) of his five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, including Chad and Adriana Brayman and their kiddos; Giuliet, Ashton and Lucy; Paul and Chelsea Brayman with their kiddos Tyler, Rory and Reilly, Lisa and Brian Kodzis with their three little surfer girls, Gema and Adi; and Michael, Myron, Steven and Julia Moroso. I know there were more parade-goers who attended the celebrations for the wonderful man called "Pops," ... a man loved by many. If I missed your name, please send in a photo of the parade and I'll share it!
Then, on Friday a huge, jubilant parade of cars traveled to the Westerly Health Center to beep and wave at the residents, most of whom were outside and — for the first time in months — got to see members of their families ... albeit it from a distance. I heard the joy-o-meter was off the charts! What a grand event! Gerry McVeigh, the center's activities director, said she'd send along some photos and a video, which I, in turn, will share with you, dear readers, as long as we get the AOK!
The baseball photo I shared last week, shared by Sal Murano, engendered quite a bit of response. I was tickled to hear from Caroline Longolucco, Sarah Steverman and Charlie and Jane Holdredge and together have been able to identify a few more of the players. Yes, a handsoms Brian Steverman was among the players, and Charlie said the photo also included Brian DiMaggio, Nick Stenhouse, Jack Gwaltney, Dom Ferraro, Tut Donahue, Sal Murano, Larry Gwaltney and Stu French. Send in more photos and we can have more fun identifying old friends!
That's all from here, dear readers, a very happy Father's Day to all you dads, congratulations 2020 graduates (remember to watch "United for Grads," tonight!!) and ciao bella!
