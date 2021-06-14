Greetings dear readers and kind friends and welcome back for a mid-June, Flag Day visit here on the Front Porch where we are thoroughly enjoying this June weather ("What is so rare as a day in June?") and celebrating all our hardworking high school grads, who deserve so much extra credit for navigating successfully through a most unusual year. Well done, graduates, well done! It's a whole new world now, as we emerge from the pandemic, venture forth and prepare for summer, which arrives next Sunday, on Father's Day. The Farmer's Almanac says summer will officially arrive on the Summer/June Solstice Sunday at exactly 11:32 p.m., making today the first full day of summer — and the longest day and shortest night of the calendar year. What is so rare as a day in June as James Russell Lowell asked? The sun rose at 5:31 this morning and will set at 8:32.
Sharing the time of the sunrise and sunset each week is a longtime tradition at the Inquirer and Mirror newspaper on Nantucket, the first newspaper I worked for (back when dinosaurs roamed the earth, as a friend used to say.) I was reminded of this fact — and of how small the world really is — when I traveled to the island for a few days last week to visit family and friends and picked up a copy of the weekly (fondly known as the "Inky" or "Inky M.") Not only did I get the chance to catch up with my former colleague Steve Sheppard (author of the novel, "Tourist Town," and a soon-to-be-retired Nantucket Elementary School music teacher) and his wife, Karin Sheppard (a talented and well-known island weaver) but when we visited Cisco Breweries, we sat down next to a fellow named Jeremiah Ford III, and his step-daughter, Liza, who shared stories of sailing with a fellow from Westerly named Gerry Corneau. Gerry, a longtime pal, is a therapist and filmmaker who lives in Ashaway with his wife, Jess. Yup. Small world indeed.
Every year at this time, for as long as I’ve been writing this column, I’ve sent birthday greetings around this time to a very special person who celebrates a Flag Day birthday, so to continue this lovely strawberry-time tradition, happy birthday to you, Rachel Jean Cook! Rachel, who graduated from the University of Rhode Island last month with a bachelor of science degree and plans to teach school/ Rachel is the daughter of Lauren Collins Cook of Pawcatuck and Matt Cook of Bradford, the youngest granddaughter of Lloyd and Catherine Cook of Bradford, the oldest granddaughter of Mel and Mark Collins of Westerly and the great-granddaughter of the late Joe and Virginia (DeSantis) McVeigh. Happiest of birthdays to you, dear Rachel.
If you are not already a regular listener of WBLQ radio make sure to tune in, especially on Saturday mornings when my pal Betty-Jo Cugini-Greene hosts the Saturday Show. Last Saturday, in addition to her regular guest, Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey (who always offers wise and timely advice) Betty-Jo interviewed NBC 10's Gene Valicenti (who also has a radio show on WPRO,) about Dante Bellini's newly-released day-in-the-life documentary, "Gene Valicenti: From a Trenchcoat to the Top of the Charts." Fun stuff.
Speaking of Rhode Island media folks, what a kick to see that Target 12 investigative reporter Ted Nesi (who in addition to being the husband of 12 News anchor Kim Kalunian, serves as business and politics editor at the station and writes the weekly "Nesi’s Notes" column on Saturdays,) reads the Front Porch News! A few weeks ago Ted mentioned the photo we featured of Westerly Town Councilor Caswell Cooke, Jr., lunching with Gov. Dan McKee, former Gov. Lincoln Chafee and the governor's chief of staff Tony Silva in his column (another must read for news hounds.)
I see our friend, Ana Flores, the multi-talented artist and Shannock resident has an exhibit at New London's Lyman Allyn Art Museum called "Forest Dreaming: Sculptures and Paintings by Ana Flores." Make sure to read Thursday's Guide section to find out more. Speaking of the Guide, regular readers and music lovers will have read (with joy, no doubt) that the Knick reopens next week with live performances by Glenn Kendzia and Greg Piccolo. And, speaking of live performances, Billy Gilman will be playing with The Ragged Impresarios at the Misquamicut Drive-In on July 3 and Aoife O'Donovan, co-founder of the bands I’m With Her and Crooked Still, will be appearing at the United on July 23, in a show called "On the Road to Newport."
Also, in this week's Guide, I'll let you know more about the return (yay!) of the Mystic Outdoor Art Festival which just announced a very cool change to the show route. The new route will be entirely on the Stonington side of the bridge and will extend the length of the Mystic River from Cottrell Street, to Holmes, Bay and into the Mystic Seaport Museum's shipyard. This means there much better parking options for visitors. Organizers say they are thankful to the Mystic Seaport Museum for opening their grounds for the festival. Speaking of the good folks at the seaport, check out the outstanding program planned for Saturday, Juneteenth, which celebrates the day thousands of enslaved African Americans throughout the United States were emancipated in 1865. Speaking of Juneteenth, the Stonington Historical Society will mark the day with a guided hike to the Venture Smith homestead site on Barn Island beginning at 10 a.m., which will be led by Liz Kading and Nancy Steenburg.
Last week I mentioned that Sift Bakery owner Adam Young was participating in a local dads competition at the COMO (it's not too late to cast your vote!) This week Adam will speak at La Grua Center in a program called "Local Treasures," and plans to talk about his career as a baker, the ups and downs of owning a family business, writing his new cookbook and his experience on Food Network's "Best Baker in America" competition, which he won in 2018.
Well dear readers, until next time, happy summer, happy Fathers Day and ciao bella!
