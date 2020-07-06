Greetings dear readers and gentle friends and welcome back to the Front Porch for our Independence Day visit, where we are remaining as vigilant as ever far as this dastardly coronavirus is concerned and where we are still wearing our masks when in public and still observing all safety precautions.
What fun our friends at the Stonington Historical Society had last month at the first "Cannon Ball Virtual Blast." The event, held on June 27, was a fundraiser that surpassed its goal and raised more than $110,000, according to event co-chair, Frances Ashley.
"The evening exceeded our wildest expectations with 252 tickets sold for our first online interactive auction," she said. "Due to Covid, this year's items were more local and experiential. Some of the highest bids were $4,200 for a Borough Broads Bash progressive dinner and $3,600 for a barbecue at Little Pond Farm."
Aimee Newell, the society's executive director said, "We cannot thank the community enough for their incredible support of the Stonington Historical Society. The success of the Cannon Ball will be instrumental in allowing us to pursue our mission of preserving, interpreting and celebrating our local history. We know that history is vital to this community and we are grateful for everyone who made the event a success — volunteers, donors and supporters."
Newell also announced that area residents Larry O’Keefe and Marsha Standish were both recipients of this year's Hero Fellowship Award for Distinguished Service.
Congratulations to Maria Allen, owner of Bella Vita Salon, who was elected as the new chairman of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce board of directors, and to WBLQ's Chris DiPaola, who was honored with the chamber's Key Award.
Congratulations also to our many talented local media friends who have earned Emmy Awards recently for their extraordinary talents. In the local 43rd annual Boston/New England Emmy Awards ceremony, held virtually on June 20, several Westerly natives were recognized. Westerly's own Shawn Quirk, the program director at the Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival, earned an Emmy for producing "Discovery Flickers," a public service announcement campaign, along with George T. Marshall, who served as executive producer. WJAR's Meaghan Mooney earned an Emmy for being a "Multi-Hat Wearing Host," and Avondale native and noted photographer David Zapatka, who last year was an Ocean House artist-in-residence, won an Emmy for a public service announcement he produced with the RDW Group's Dante Bellini Jr. and Eric Latek called "Ghost In The Boneyard."
Speaking of Ocean House, guests and strollers along Watch Hill's East Beach will notice a Caribbean touch in front of the big yellow resort ... the newly placed Taco Shack! Every Wednesday during the summer months, when OH guests order a taco and a Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktail, for "Tacos and Tito's on the Beach," Tito’s will donate up to $2,500 to Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. Stay tuned for photos from last week's opening night party!
