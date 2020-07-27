Greetings dear gentle readers and kind friends and welcome back for a late July visit here on the Front Porch where we are (unbelievably enough) bidding farewell to July! Yes, bidding farewell to July in a summer like no other ... a summer, I think we can all agree, that might be the strangest one we've collectively ever experienced. At least our gardens are flourishing, and many of us are in the midst of a cucumber, zucchini and summer squash explosion ... which is fun ... and delicious (how many ways have you prepared squash so far?) ... and, oh, the lilies and the phlox!
We were sad to learn of the passing of Regis Philbin, the much-loved talk and game show host who spent time in the Westerly area with his wife, Joy and family and often frequented Ocean House. We send heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.
Fan favorite Jon Batiste the musician and bandleader for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," finally let the cat out of the bag last week on national TV. When Colbert asked Batiste where he was exactly, Batiste replied, "I am in Westerly, Rhode Island, at the Knickerbocker Music Center." As regular viewers of the Colbert show could plainly see, Batiste has been taping his segments from inside the Knick for the last several months.
And now, on to news of another famous musician who's been making headlines since she "dropped" her latest album, "Folklore," last week. Taylor Swift, who's already breaking records for "Folklore" (which has been receiving mostly stellar reviews,) and who has been the subject of several Page One newspaper stories and endless online pieces, has got her fans (and lots of locals) buzzing about the meaning of her song, "The Last American Dynasty." The song features many a reference to the late Rebekah Harkness — the socialite who once owned Swift's Watch Hill home (the lyric video even features a glimpse of the house.) In "The Last American Dynasty," Swift sings, "And the town said, 'how did a middle-class divorcée do it'? The wedding was charming, if a little gauche, there's only so far new money goes, they picked out a home and called it 'Holiday House,' their parties were tasteful, if a little loud."
Just to set the record straight, the big white house on Watch Hill, was actually named "Holiday House," by its original owner. Mrs. George Grant Snowden of Philadelphia built her summer "cottage" between 1930 and 1931, and sold it in the early 1940s. Mrs. Snowden had five children and a number of her descendants still live in the community, in greater Rhode Island, and are fairly private folks.
To be fair, Swift does say in the liner notes, "In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness. Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory. I've told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it's up to you to pass them down ... I found myself not only writing my own stories, but also writing about or from the perspective of people I’ve never met, people I’ve known, or those I wish I hadn’t ... a misfit widow getting gleeful revenge on the town that cast her out.”
So, is it a song about Rebekah ("I had a marvelous time ruining everything" Swift sings) who got revenge on Watch Hill? Or is also a song about Swift herself?
Rebekah Harkness, a St. Louis native who died in 1982, was a colorful (and eccentric) patron of the arts who is said to have once cleaned her swimming pool with Don Perignon. She caused quite a stir for several summers, when, according to locals who still recall the sight, when she brought her ballet troupe — The Harkness Ballet Company — to town and the dancers, all dressed in white, would twirl about outside on the expansive lawn near an enormous blue dome, for residents to see (in astonishment) as they walked along the beach. Swift even gives a nod to Salvador Dali ("and losing on card game bets with Dalí,") a known acquaintance of Harkness.
"Fifty years is a long time Holiday House sat quietly on that beach, Free of women with madness, their men and bad habits, And then it was bought by me," Swift sings at the songs end, "Who knows, if I never showed up, what could’ve been, There goes the loudest woman this town has ever seen, I had a marvelous time ruining everything."
Comments and opinions welcome! Have a wonderful week, dear friends, be safe, wear your masks and ciao bella!
