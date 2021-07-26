Greetings dear readers and kind friends and welcome back for our final July 2021 visit here on the Front Porch, where we're still talking about the fabulous opening night concert at the United Theatre on Friday.
What fun it was to be there for the first live performance since the renovation and how exciting to be in the audience for exquisite performances of Aoife O'Donovan and Yasmin Williams. Williams, an acoustic fingerstyle guitarist with what she calls "an unorthodox, modern style of playing," also played the kora and kalimba, African instruments that added a whole new exciting sound. Called "one of the country’s most imaginative young solo guitarists" by the New York Times, Williams was funny, engaging and humorously self-effacing. "I was a nerd," she told the audience, "and I still am." She also said, as did Aoife, how honored she was to be playing on the United's "Inaugural Night." Fans of Aoife's music (she pronounces her name EEE-fah, and in case you were wondering, it's an Irish name, which comes from from an Irish mythological female warrior) were overjoyed with the show which mixed some old with some new and was gorgeous and at times and very Joni Mitchell-esque. Aoife gave a special shout out to Tucker Martine, the record producer, musician and composer who produced her debut album "Fossils," in 2013, and who was in the audience Friday. Tucker, who has worked with The Decemberists, Neko Case, Laura Veirs, My Morning Jacket and Tift Merritt, is the son of Watch Hill summer residents Linda and Layng Martine Jr.
Watching and listening to the audience, which was packed with all sorts of good people, was also really fun. "You two ladies are awesome," someone shouted out. How lovely to see Susan Adams and Rodney Petruska, of Herbwise Naturals fame; Mary and Tom Foley; Mark and Cam Gordon; Mary Carol and Tom Kendzia; Jill and Dale DeGroff; and Nicholas Moore, who created the intern program for The Colonial Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park production of "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare," which opens Friday in Wilcox Park, and his daughter, Julia.
It was a huge week for the folks at the United, since the theater also captured the Editor’s Choice award for the Best New Arts Complex in Rhode Island, as part of Rhode Island Monthly’s Best of R.I. Awards. A number of local friends earned honors at the celebration, including Kelley McShane and Nick Carr, of Granny Squibb's Iced Tea, who won the "Best Cocktail Collab" with their friends from R.I. Spirits for their Rhode Island Iced Tea, and Becky and Walle Hutton, of Rhode Island Surf Co., who captured "Best Men's Boutique" award. Congratulations!
And let's send a warm welcome (and a Teddy Bear) off to baby Shepherd Douglas Gainor, the brand new son of Ali and Ryan Gainor, of Newport. Baby Shepherd was born on July 14, 2021, at Providence's Women and Infants Hospital, making him a Bastille Day baby! Shepherd's arrival was particularly poignant, since Ryan, a Westerly native and former Sun reporter, and now a Providence attorney, is a cancer survivor who competed in the Boston Marathon a few years ago to raise funds for Massachusetts Eye and Ear and the surgeons who he said, helped save his life. Ryan is a member of Westerly’s large Giorno-Vita-Gainor-Gulluscio family. Congratulations everyone!
I was happy to hear from Front Porch favorite Sandra Vitterito one day last week, who wanted to remind members of the Westerly High school class of 1958 to save the date for their 63rd high school reunion which will take place at the Bocce Club on Sept. 11 from 12 to 4 p.m. Along with Sandra, committee members include Jackie and Bill Brennan, Roberta Cekala, Brenda Pukas, Dave and Cassandra Crandall, Dick and Peg Sisson, and Sally Stedman.
Until next week, dear readers, remember please, to stay safe and to be kind, ciao bella!
