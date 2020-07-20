Greetings dear readers and gentle friends and welcome back for a late-July visit here on the Front Porch where we are in a birthday kind of mood thanks to Dr. Doug Rayner, who was celebrated with an enormous birthday parade on July 15 when friends, family members, neighbors, colleagues, Rotary friends, and friends from the Chorus of Westerly drove by his home and honked and hollered as he watched with his wonderful wife, Jean and lovely daughter, Kim Raymer-Russell. Happy Birthday Doug and many happy returns! Star tuned for photos! Happy birthday also to our Front Porch friends Elissa Sweet, Jane Holredge, John Ventilato, and Margaret Fusaro, our former Sun colleague.
Speaking of photos, make sure to take a closer look at the billboard at the bottom of Union Street near Avie's and McQuade's which features photos of each graduate of the Westerly High School Class of 2020. The enormous photo remembrance is a gift from the Westerly Education Endowment Foundation, and another way to recognize students in this odd time of COVID-19. What a neat idea! Good job WEEFers!!
We've also been feeling extra grateful for the many restaurant workers and owners who continue to find innovative ways to serve us yummy food and keep us nourished and happy. We noticed on Facebook that a new vegan bakery is opening next Friday in Pawcatuck. Dutch's, a vegan dessert shop, at 2 Prospect St. in Pawcatuck, will have a grand opening on July 24 from 1 to 8 p.m. According to a post from the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, "Dutch’s offers a variety of delicious specialty cupcakes and soft serve ice cream. Although it began as a fundraiser operated by one woman, the business grew through farmers markets and web orders until the owner found the perfect spot to expand. "By making Dutch’s a part of the community, I hope to find new and fun ways we can grow and offer more items said owner Tiffany Shultz, a Groton native. “I want to show people you don’t have to compromise fun or flavor for cruelty-free sweets. Creating delicious food is my passion and I want you to feel good about what you eat!”
Speaking of good food, the Westerly Land Trust is planning to "re-imagine" the popular Farm Dinner fundraiser. Choosing to focus on the silver linings," during a time when "people are recognizing the value of land conservation, local agriculture and community connectivity," according to a recent newsletter from the trust, "Your reservation at this somewhat unconventional 'table' signals just that."
"Your dinner, which will include multiple courses, bread, flowers, dessert and wine, will be delivered straight to your door anywhere in the Westerly area," the newsletter says; "We will have a pickup option available if you live outside of town or want to enjoy your Farm Dinner at a picnic site."
How cool is that? The land trust also announced that they've opened the Barlow Farm Stand at 449 Westerly-Bradford Road where they will be selling fresh produce, compost, and flowers.
And here's more good food good news: Small Ax, the marvelous restaurant at the Umbrella Factory in Charlestown held a grand opening last week for its new food truck, "The Lunch Box." The food truck will serves "chef driven, seasonally inspired comfort food," said their Facebook post, "Whole Food. Made with Love. Served with Purpose."
Have a wonderful week, dear friends, be safe and ciao bella!
(0) comments
