Greetings dear readers and gentle friends and welcome back for another mid-July visit here on the Front Porch where we're still talking about our wonderful local traditions, like Sunday's 93rd annual Our Lady of Mount Carmel celebration and the 25th annual Virtu Art Festival held in Wilcox Park, and where we are still thinking about last week's extraordinary Arts Café Mystic program held at the Mystic Museum of Art. What a powerful, beautiful program it was! Beginning with the great American poet and Rumi translator Coleman Barks, (who read one of his own poems and one of Rumi's,) continuing with Ricardo Pitts-Wiley and Bernadet Pitts-Wiley, who read Maya Angelou's "On the Pulse of Morning" followed by the amazing northern Connecticut poet Susannah Lawrence, who read a few of her poems, and continuing with Jamaican poet Colin Channer (he is sometimes called "Bob Marley with a pen,") who read several of his beautiful poems. The program also included the gorgeous, uplifting gospel music of Mixed Magic Exult Choir, under the direction of Kim Pitts-Wiley, which had the audience singing "People get ready, there's a train a comin', You don't need no baggage, you just get on board," and clapping hands as boats sailed and motored up and down the Mystic River. It was indeed a powerful afternoon of poetry and song. Many thanks to Lisa Starr, the arts café's artistic director, and the bevy of volunteers (including Thea Moore, Cate Moffat and Ben Philbrick) who greeted guests and made sure everyone was cozy and happy.
Speaking of powerful, that is the word family members and friends from around the country used to describe the moving testimony from Westerly High school rising senior Sienna Fusaro as the story of her impassioned speech spread around from coast to coast. Of course, everyone asks if Sienna is related to me, and of course I answer (proudly, and in true Westerly fashion,) "Yes, she's a cousin." Sienna is the daughter of Lisa and Brent Fusaro, and the big sister of Elena, Gemma and Adriana. Sienna's great-grandfather, John "Pops" Fusaro, was indeed the first cousin of my husband's late father, Sam Fusaro Sr.
Speaking of Westerly High School, congratulations to Westerly High (and Quinnipiac grad,) Miles McQuiggan son of Jeanie Herzog who was hired recently by the Colonial Athletic Association as assistant commissioner for communications. Miles had been director of athletic communications at Saint Francis University where he oversaw communications for the 23-sport program while serving as the main media contact for the Red Flash football and men’s basketball teams. Before that, he spent three years as assistant director of communications at Bryant, where he was the contact for the men’s basketball, men’s lacrosse and volleyball programs. During his three-year tenure, there was a 600 percent increase in followers of the men’s basketball social media accounts, according to the CAA. Readers will know Jeanie from her excellent work at the Jonnycake Center, WARM Center and Oleans Center and for the fact that she and Marcie Brensilver of Stonington were named co-recipients of the prestigious Athena Award back in 2019. I know she's a proud mamma! Nice work Miles!
And speaking of nice work, it was so good to hear from readers Jo Pendola and Elaine Laurenzo last week after I mentioned the idea of honoring the many friends and family members whom we lost last year. Thanks for the photos, ladies, we'll start sharing them next week!
Well dear readers, until next time, be of good cheer, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
