Greetings dear readers and gentle friends and welcome back for a mid-July visit here on the Front Porch, where we are marveling at the gorgeous blueish-purple hydrangea popping forth in so many seaside gardens, still doing our best to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and sending lots of support to the Urbonas-Brennan families, who were catapulted to fame last week for their decision to offer takeout only at their popular Misquamicut restaurant, Two Little Fish.
In fact, much of Misquamicut made headlines last week for the behavior of some beach goers.
Those of us watching Gov. Gina Raimondo's press conference on Friday heard all about it ... we heard about Two Little Fish, we heard about the beach goers in Misquamicut, and we heard about the story which had already been shared by thousands (speaking of headlines). Friends from around the nation had already bombarded us with links to Michael Grunwald's story in Politico Magazine called "How the Smallest State Engineered a Big COVID Comeback" that includes the subtitle, "When Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo realized that Washington wasn't going to be much help, she called CVS, Salesforce — and the bishop." It's an excellent story and definitely worth the read if you haven't already read it — even though, as WPRI's Ted Nesi points out in his weekly "Nesi's Notes," there is some incorrect information which conflated the number of tests administered in Rhode Island with the number of people tested. Read Nesi's full column for more.
Speaking of COVID-19 and cancellations, as happy as I was to hear from my friend Sandra Vitterito the other day, it was sad — yet totally understandable — to learn that there will be no picnic reunion for Westerly High School class of 1958 this year. But, better safe than sorry as we keep saying, and a wise move by the organizers.
Back to headlines, we learned that the Sift Bake Shop, which continues to attract national attention for their extraordinarily delicious products, plan to open up a classic doughnut and coffee shop in downtown Mystic called Young Buns Doughnuts. The Youngs also participated in a worldwide bake sale held by "Bakers Against Racism" earlier this summer, when bakes and bake shops were asked to sell a dessert of their choosing then donate the proceeds to a charity supporting racial equality and combating racism. Owners Ebbie and Adam Young donated all of their online croissant sales for a week to the Prosperity Foundation, a New Haven-based organization designed to "strengthen Connecticut’s Black communities in critical areas such as health, education, and economic development." The ever-gracious Ebbie said their contribution of $250 was "Nothing huge ... every little bit helps!" Indeed it does.
For a fun summer read (or for a special gift,) check out "In a Class all Their Own, Unique and Historic Boats of New England," a new book by Stonington writer Tom Verde, which is drawn from articles he wrote for the Sun during the summers of 2014 and 2015. "Each boat has a story to tell," says Verde, and "explore not only the histories of the individual vessels, but of their classes and designers, as well as their relationships to the environs in which they sailed, raced, cruised and, in some case, still operate as working vessels."
And a very happy 18th birthday to the amazing Daisy Gates! Do you have a friend or family member who deserves a birthday shout-out? Please send along their names and ages, and I'll be happy to mention! Remember to send your summertime photos right here to the Front Porch!
Have a wonderful week, dear friends, be safe, wear your masks, keep six feet apart and ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.