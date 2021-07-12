Greetings dear readers and gentle friends and welcome back for a mid-July visit here on the Front Porch, where we're enjoying the glorious pink-blue-purple and white hydrangea and the pretty pink summer roses growing wildly along the roadside and where we're reminding ourselves that the increase in traffic and the proliferation of loud sounds (fireworks, leaf blowers and lawn mowers) are just healthy reminders that summer is here and in full swing!
Let's begin this week with felicitations to a sweet young couple. Nicholas Pizza, of Westerly, proposed to his girlfriend Tara Kelly ... and lovely Tara said "Yes!" The perfect way to begin a week, I'll say! Nick is the son of darling Bonnie Pizza, of Westerly, and the late Joe Pizza, and Tara is the daughter of Pat and Vicki Kelly, of Waterford.
Let's continue the happy news with a bouquet of good wishes for Colleen and Ken Sorensen, who recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, and whose darling faces can be seen in the photo section to the right of this column. What an honor it was to learn that Colleen is "an avid Front Porch News reader!" Who's better than our wonderful readers of Front Porch News? Best wishes Colleen and Ken! Here's to your health and happiness!
Speaking of our wonderful readers, apologies to longtime fan Barbara LaFrance, of Westerly, who sent a photo of her grandfather's car (see photo at right) several months ago, but between our move (from Mechanic Street in Pawcatuck to High Street in Westerly), a few items got (temporarily) lost. It seems everything has been found, but if you sent anything to the Front Porch News and you haven't seen it or haven't heard from us, please don't be shy about getting back in touch! But I will add a love-filled shout out to my dear friend Donna Celico, who's message finally arrived on my desk! Mille grazie!
What a genuine treat it was to bump into beautiful Marybeth Liguori the other evening at Ocean House. Although our encounter was brief, it's always a splendid, albeit emotional moment when I see Marybeth. And we always take time to reminisce about days and people of yore (most notably our beloved Patricia DeSantis).
Marion Markham fans (and they are legion) had a wonderful time laughing and singing at Marion's final summer 2021 cabaret Friday evening. What fun to visit with Kay and Rick Dudley, to be in the audience for Christina Prudence Moore's debut performance and Barkham Markham's surprise appearance, and to be reminded that Albert Einstein spent time in Watch Hill in the 1930s. It was also good to catch up with Walter and Leslie Tomenson and hear some good news about ospreys. Walter, who is on the board of the Chorus of Westerly as well as The Watch Hill Conservancy, shared news that the world's foremost expert on osprey conservation and ecology, Dr. Richard "Rob" Bierregaard, will give a talk later this month (July 27 to be exact,) called "Journeys: The Annual Cycle of New England Osprey — From our Shores to South America — and Back."
Music lovers, take note: Grammy award-winning songwriter and musician Aoife O'Donovan will perform at the newly reopened United Theatre on June 23, and Rhiannon Giddens is scheduled to perform on Sept. 5 at the annual Rhythm & Roots Festival in Charlestown.
Until next time, dear readers, remember to be kind, be safe and ciao bella!
