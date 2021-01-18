Greetings dear readers and peaceful friends and welcome back to the Front Porch for a visit on this day we set aside to honor the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., by finding ways to volunteer in order to help improve our communities.
For the past quarter century, the good folks at AmeriCorps (americorps.gov/serve) have been charged with leading the national effort to celebrate MLK Day — the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service — who remind us that today is "a day on, not a day off." While it might be a challenge to find ways to actually volunteer in person during a pandemic, there are plenty of virtual events and any number of ways to broaden our understanding of Dr. King and his work. Our friends at Stages of Freedom have several links on their website, stagesoffreedom.org, and tonight at 7, Rev. William Joseph Barber II, an award-winning American Protestant minister and political activist who is co-chair of the "Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival," a movement launched by MLK in 1968, will deliver a free virtual address on Facebook Live. Perhaps today we might even make the decision to serve one another by trying to understand what racism really means and by becoming actively antiracist. According to the Smithsonian (in their "Talking about Race" series) that means "becoming conscious about race and racism and taking actions to end racial inequities in our daily lives." As Dr. Anneliese A. Singh reminds us in her book, "The Racial Healing Handbook," "You need the intentional mindset of 'Yep, this racism thing is everyone’s problem-including mine, and I’m going to do something about it.'" As Dr. King once said, "Everyone can be great because everyone can serve." I am sure our wonderful local libraries and librarians can help with suggested readings!
What fun it's been chatting with my longtime pal and former Sun colleague Tony ("Juney," "Tony Treb") Trebisacci about the Seidner’s Mayonnaise mystery. Tony called me after he read last week's column, which contained my plea for help in solving the mystery of "Whatever happened to Seidner's?" It turns out that Tony, who worked at the Sun for more than 50 years, had a job with the Seidner company and unloaded freight cars full of ingredients (like glass jars full of egg yolks) to make the now famous mayo during the summer of 1953, shortly before he went to work at the Sun. Pat Luzzi was the head boss, he told me, and he worked in the warehouse across from Agway, alongside Roy Panciera, Chicken Cozzolino and others loading and unloading what he called (with a hearty chuckle) "the egg car." Tony said Mamie Gaccione worked in the office, and he remembered how they would stop the machine that "affixed" the Seidner label on the jars, and replace them with "Green Mountain Mayonnaise" labels on the jars headed for Vermont via freight train. And all for 75 cents an hour, he told me with a laugh.
The next day, Tony's son, Kenny Trebisacci called me to say he did a little research and came upon a 2015 article by Day columnist Dave Collins who struck out trying to find out who bought the company but mentioned that McQuade's and Big Y were both carrying the mayo back then. Collins does mention Vincent Giorno, manager at McQuade's Marketplace in Westerly, in the article, so maybe that's a path to follow next. Inspired by the father-son Trebisacci sleuths, I did a little research on the Google machine and discovered an "Original fold-out recipe booklet for Seidner's Mayonnaise," from a company called worthpoint.com which stated "Seidner's was a regional brand made in Westerly, Rhode Island that could be found in New England." The four-page booklet included 15 salad recipes including "Block Island Tuna salad," and other Seidner products like "Marshmallow" and "Horseradish." Then, on a Facebook page called "All About Westerly, RI @WesterlyImages · Just For Fun," I came upon posts from Kathy Keena DeBartolo who wrote "My mom was Otto Seidner’s secretary. I remember her telling me she only knew half of the mayonnaise recipe as Otto had two people type it when necessary. He would put the recipe together. That was many many years ago," Scott Coulombe who wrote "I loved that mayo. I always took some back to NYC when I used to live there. Mr. Seidner (the son) was a patient of mine when I worked at Westerly Hospital as an orderly back in the day. We got along very well."
Stay tuned for more on this ongoing Seidner's saga!
Congratulations to our friends Alan and Jen Brinton, from Grey Sail Brewing, and their staff — Michelle Clark, Rich Welsh, Carey Murphy, Dan Rivera, Melissa Langlais, Earl Whitford, Justin Carlson and Jess Pratt — for being awarded a "Common Good" award from RI Monthly mag. The award honors "Rhode Island businesses of all sizes that inspire philanthropy in their employees around the state."
Well, dear readers, remember please: think of a way to honor Dr. King today; keep your social distances, mask up, wash your hands, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
