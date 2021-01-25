Greetings dear readers and gentle friends and welcome back to the Front Porch for, if you can believe it, our final visit of January 2021. Wow! And what a month it has been!
Nationally, we have seen a number of historic moments — like the inauguration of Kamala Harris, the nation's first female, Black-Asian-American vice president, and Joe Biden, the country's second-ever Roman Catholic president — and Bernie's mittens! (See photos and contest at right!)
Locally, we've also witnessed some pretty remarkable stories too, like the wonderful story about 13-year-old Maddie Wilkinson, who has been the talk of the town. Maddie, daughter of Joseph and Tia Priolo Wilkinson and grandniece of Carolyn Longolucco, all of Westerly, was interviewed by WPRI's Mike Montecalvo about the book she wrote as part of her religion project at Monsignor Clarke Regional School. Maddie told Mike she wanted to combine her love of cooking and desire to help her community. "With that idea in mind," Montecalvo said, "the eighth grader cooked up something special designed to benefit the Stand Up for Animals shelter in Westerly. She wrote a cook book, which she appropriately titled 'Just Me and My Dog.'"
"The book is full of recipes, not only for humans, but man’s best friend as well," Montecalvo told viewers of his "Street Stories" segment on Friday night. "The recipes are for dogs and people," said Maddie who "wrote and designed the entire book" and "even made sure the dog on the front cover looked just like her four-legged friend, a rescue named Max."
Maddie is selling the book for $15 and all proceeds will go to Stand Up for Animals. Interested folks can visit her website at justmeandmydogcookbook.com/contact-us. We'll also share some photos of the "Street Stories" shoot in next week's Front Porch News so please come back next week!
Montecalvo, I've been told, is the brother of Rev. Msgr. Carlo Montecalvo, a priest presently ministering at Immaculate Conception Church. Maddie is in very good company, as Mike has interviewed many celebrities and politicians, "including President George W. Bush, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, NHL Hall of Famer Bobby Orr, actor Kenneth Branagh, and singers Jon Bon Jovi and the late Sergio Franchi," according to his bio on the station's website, and has "covered many big stories, including anchoring live from the Warwick Mall during the Historic Floods of 2010 ... the 2004 World Series, and the Patriots’ 2005 Super Bowl win in Jacksonville. He also reported live from Pope Benedict’s visit to New York in 2008 and Pope Francis’s visit to Philadelphia in 2015."
Stories from Westerly have also had some important and meaningful state-wide exposure on The Public's Radio recently. Reporters at the NPR affiliate, including our own Front Porch friend Alex Nunes, have shared stories about the reactions from locals about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the weekly Black Lives Matter protests. The station also share a beautiful essay from Westerly's April Dinwoodie. April was also a guest on WBLQ last week with another Front Porch friend Kevin "Big Lux" Lowther.
Our Front Porch friend Tony Trebisacci had a mighty fine birthday surprise last week when fellow members of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast Committee, all properly masked and led by committee member Larry Orlando riding a 1940 John Deere tractor, fêted him with an enormous drive-by parade.
"It was a beautiful thing," Tony told me the day after the birthday parade as he described his joy and appreciation, "a beautiful thing."
Speaking of Tony, regular readers of this column will remember that he has been weighing in on the "Seidner’s Mayonnaise Mystery" I've been writing about these last few weeks. I heard from local historian Thomas A. O'Connell, who has written several books about Westerly history; "In and About Westerly," and "Fair Westerly." Tom directed me to "Fair Westerly," and the section he wrote about the late Otto Seidner, founder of the Seidner Mayonnaise Company. More on that next week, as I am off on another little local mystery: who bought the historic Wilcox Tavern that sold recently for $1.2 million?
Well, dear readers, until next time, remember please, mask up, maintain social distances, wash your hands, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
