Greetings dear friends and gentle readers and welcome back for a late January visit here on the Front Porch where the sun rose at 7:06 a.m. and will set at 4:54 p.m. and where this year's stash of soupy has been mixed, stuffed and safely tucked away.
Speaking of soupy, it was a treat to hear from Dan "The Doc" Gaccione last week who shared a funny story about his friend, Dr. Jon Gaudio, a cardiologist who writes a column for The Day. In his bio for the paper, Gaudio writes that Italian food is "second to none," and "should be considered its own food group." But last week, Gaudio ruffled a few feathers when he wrote: "Dr. Dan Gaccione, a paisan, colleague and an orthopedic surgeon who fixes me up when I break, jokingly told me I had earned some 'Soupy Points' recently. We started musing on the ways to use your soupy points. Which led me to the following thought experiment: If a 1/8-inch slice of soupy is worth 1.0 soupy point, would 30 minutes of exercise be worth 2 soupy points? 1.7? Of course, I know it’s the devil’s logic and exercise won’t counteract the negative effects of a bad diet."
"Soupy? Bad for you??!!" The Doc asked. "Show me the research!" LOL.
PS: If you were among the many "paisans" who made soupy with your family this year, why not send along some family photos to share here on the Front Porch? We'd love to share them with our readers! We always love to share fun, family photos of all kinds, actually, so please send some our way!
Speaking of all things Italian, longtime reader Charlene Senical wrote with some sad news last week. Anthony Riccio, "the wonderful Italian-American author, historian and lecturer" who was a friend to many folks from the Westerly Pawcatuck area, passed away suddenly from an apparent heart attack last week. The author of "Farms, Factories, and Families," Anthony gave talks for the Dante Society and at the Westerly library, and was working on a book about Boston's North End at the time of his death.
"He had become a great friend to our extended Serio family and visited often," Charlene told me, "especially during the Mt. Carmel and Maria Assunta feasts." (Charlene is the daughter of longtime Pawcatuck residents, the late Derryl and Josephine (Serio) Senical.)
"He loved the Westerly Pawcatuck area and Italian American heritage within our community," Charlene said of Anthony. "His command of all Italian language dialects was such a treat to all as he always engaged in the native language with folks, especially the older residents who had lost their conversational community over the years."
Read more about Anthony and maybe leave a message for his family at clancy-palumbofuneralhome.com/tribute/details/2579/Anthony-Riccio/obituary.html#tribute-start
As I think have mentioned before in this space, I have a kind of love-hate relationship with social media. But just when I decide to swear off Facebook for good, I get a beautiful message from a long-lost friend or a "tag" from one of my sisters and I am drawn right back in. But in truth, if I didn't check in now and then, I'd miss out on some pretty wonderful stories. For instance, the story about darling Piper Behan which is by far the most uplifting story I've heard in a while.
And, had I not popped on Facebook I probably wouldn't have heard about Ruth Crocker's son, Margot Carlson's big decision, nor seen that Kristen Synan updated her photo! Kristen is the resident chef at the American Embassy’s Residence in Vienna for Ambassador Jackie Wolcott and her new FB pic is fab! Margot, the well-known businesswoman who owned the Puffins shops in Watch Hill and Mystic for more than 30 years, announced her decision to close up shop on FB. And, Ruth's son, Noah Bean who grew up in Mystic, played the role of David Connor on FX's Emmy winning series "Damages" opposite Glenn Close and Rose Byrne, has a role in the upcoming NBC series, "The Endgame" which premieres on Feb. 21.
Now, about Miss Piper Behan. As some readers may have already seen on TV (thanks to Sam Read's excellent coverage on WJAR NBC10) Piper, the daughter of Amanda Gowen and Josh Behan, the little sister of Eli, and a kindergarten student in Mrs. Troop's class at State Street School stole the show during the school's annual "Crazy Hair Day." Because Piper has no hair, her mom and dad instead bedazzled her beautiful, bald head with gorgeous, glittery, stick-on gems. And oh how she shone! The story has been picked up by any number of newspapers and magazines around the country, no doubt spreading more love and joy each time its read or told. Thanks Piper! Thanks Amanda and Josh! Thanks Eli! Thanks Sam! These are the stories that feed our souls! These are the stories that will help us through these strange times.
Until next time, dear readers, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.