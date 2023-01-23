Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for another January visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 7:06 a.m., will set at 4:52 p.m., and where we're marking the Lunar New Year (or Chinese New Year or Spring Festival), one of the most important Asian holidays, which is also the Year of the Rabbit. According to Washington Post reporter Adela Suliman, the Year of the Rabbit is "traditionally a symbol of hope and peace, possibly signaling a calmer year ahead." Wouldn't that be lovely?
Speaking of lovely, there's some lovely news from our friend, Ocean House President Dant Hirsch, who announced last week that the famous Ocean House Black and White Ball is back "and moving forward in a very creative and collaborative way."
The Black & White Ball 2023, scheduled for Feb. 25, is being held "in celebration and support of the performing arts." Proceeds from the ball will benefit the United Theatre, the Chorus of Westerly and Salt Marsh Opera.
Said Hirsch, "The Westerly-Stonington community has created an impressive reputation for culture, music, entertainment and the arts, and we are delighted to help support their mission."
The Feb. 25 gala will be held at Ocean House "as a property-wide celebration with live music, food, open bar, festive décor and a lively gathering of local residents and guests," he said. Tickets can be purchased at unitedtheatre.org.
Speaking of the OH and the United, the theater was packed with people from all corners of Westerly and the world Saturday for an exceptionally well done book launch for Deborah Royce's new thriller, "Reef Road," which was a fundraiser for the WARM Center. Author Luanne Rice, a delightful woman and a frequent visitor to Westerly (who often includes local landmarks in her novels) was "in conversation" with Deborah and the two writers had a fascinating talk about their writing styles, their characters, their books, writing groups and other authors (Nancy Mitford, Joyce Carole Oates). What fun to catch up with Chuck Royce (the humble and generous man behind so much of Westerly's flourishing cultural scene), his son-in-law Dan King; Tom and Mary Carol Kendzia; Lynn Piola and her daughter, Rachel; Steve Greene and Betty-Jo Cugini-Greene; Cathy Weyant; Tom and Anne Liguori; Nicholas Moore and his fabulous daughter, Julia; Frank and Paula Pendola; and Matthew Callahan, who is married to United executive director (the marvelous) Carly Callahan, who introduced Luanne and Deborah and Russ Partridge, executive director of the WARM Center.
Among the guests at the full house book launch were members of the League of Women Voters of South County, including Nina Rossomando and league President Chris Martone. Chris recently shared news that the league is sponsoring an essay contest to celebrate Women’s History Month in March. The contest is open to all Washington County ninth-graders, and the winner will receive a $100 award. Chris said the league hopes to publish the winning essay and more information is available on the league's Facebook page.
What good news from Virginia we received last week when we learned that it's Teddy Bear time once again for Matthew and Rosy (Chamoun) Sammataro, of Woodbridge, Va. The Sammataros welcomed their third child and third son, Antony David Sammataro, on Jan. 17. Antony joins his big brothers, Vinnie and Gio, and is the third grandson for David "Squeak" Sammataro of Westerly an the late (beloved and sorely missed) Peggy (Mahhhhgreeeeeet) Sammataro. He is also the grandson of Tony and Ghada Chamoun and the nephew of Westerly High School Hall of Fame athlete Amanda Sammataro-Barrelli and her husband, Chris Barelli, and the cousin of Emma and Nora Barrelli.
“Jeopardy!” fans were celebrating Mystic resident Katie Palumbo last week, who was the victor in the Jan. 17 edition of the show, eliminating the unpopular Yogesh Raut, who’d won the previous three games. On Tuesday, Palumbo, a membership specialist at Mystic Seaport Museum, lost to Vince Bacani but was much-lauded on social media for her efforts ousting Raut. Stay tuned for more about Katie!
Well dear readers, another chapter of Front Porch Chatter has come to a close. Please remember to send your fun news, ideas, opinions and photos our way, and to stay safe and be kind. Until next time, ciao bella!
