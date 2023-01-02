Greetings dear friends, and kind readers and welcome back for our first visit of 2023 here on the Front Porch where the sun rose at 7:13 a.m., will set at 4:29 p.m., and where we are welcoming the new year, celebrating the return of the light and the lengthening days, and pondering our New Year's resolutions. The song going through my head on this first day of 2023 is the Hal David/Burt Bacharach classic "What the World Needs Now Is Love," so memorably recorded by Jackie DeShannon and Dionne Warwick (among others.) Amen, dear readers, amen! May love be your guide in this new year!
We are also counting our blessings and taking stock of the damage done by the winter storm named Elliot and feeling grateful that while it was a terrible and damaging storm, it wasn't any worse. What a surprise to see the newly created end of Atlantic Avenue!
It's always a good thing to begin begin the new year with good news from friends near and far. From Providence, we have news from the state's new Treasurer James Diossa, that our good friend, Lori Urso has joined his office as director of executive operations. Many will remember Lori, a musician and former executive director of the Old Slater Mill Association, for serving on the Westerly Town Council for several years and for assisting the late Mary Jane DiMaio each year during Neighbor Day. Lori, who holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Rhode Island, is married to drummer Marty Richards and is the mother of Todd and Sara and the grandmother of Gracie Elizabeth. Diossa, the first Latino mayor of Central Falls and the youngest mayor in Rhode Island history, was first elected to office in 2012. Buena suerte amigos!
And big congratulations to Westerly native Katherine Korestki who was on the team — along with Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Peter Alexander, Kelly O'Donnell, Kristen Welker, Andrea Mitchell, Garrett Haake, Yasmin Vossoughian, Ben Collins, Vaughn Hillyard, Brandy Zadrozny and others — who earned an Emmy Award for "Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage" at The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' 43rd annual news and documentary awards ceremony for "January 6 Attack on the Capitol." Katherine, of course, comes from TV royalty as her mom is the legendary Betty-Jo Cugini of Rhode Island TV fame. Brava, Katherine!
Congratulations are in order also for Westerly native Bruce Celico, Jr. who was promoted to the rank of sergeant in Portsmouth Police Department recently. Celico, a former Westerly police officer was a standout college and Westerly High School athlete who he excelled in basketball, baseball and football and was named pitcher of the year for the Dean College baseball team after setting the school record for strikeouts over two years. Bruce and his wife, Cassie, have two sons, Liam and Conor, and live in Little Compton.
And congratulations also to Dawn Vaillancourt of Tiverton, head of the strategic planning office of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, who was recently appointed as the command’s new business director. In the role, Vaillancourt, the daughter of Catherine L. Potter of Westerly, and the late Joseph A. Comforti, Jr., will be responsible for aligning business operations with the strategic plan, mission and vision of the Newport division.
And brava to another Westerly native who has been in the spotlight many times over the years. Cassandra Lin, daughter of Jason and Sherry Lin of Westerly, will soon have her story told in book form. Cassandra, who has been changing the world and inspiring others to do the same for more than a decade is having her story shared in a children’s book. "Everyday Heroine: 50 More Real Stories of Young Girls Changing the World," highlights Cassandra’s dedication to conservation and making a real change in the world. "Young readers are inspired to dream big and never give up when a problem seems too big to solve. Alongside 49 other incredible stories, Cassandra is empowering young girls to know that they can move mountains," according to the book's author, Lauren Carlson.
And finally, some New Year's advice to wise: make sure to buy your tickets to the Westerly Education Fund's upcoming "Blue and White Celebration," which will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 6-9 p.m. at Haversham House before they sell out!. WEEF (as it is known) has "enhancing education" for been 20-plus years, according to Organizer Deb Pendola who noted that the organization has awarded more than $300,000 in grants to teachers and local educational institutions and that more than 200 teachers have received grants ranging from $100-$5,000. Pendola said the evening will include a wine tasting, music by Violinist Kevin "Big Lux" Lowther, a buffet dinner, a basket raffle and several "Exclusive Raffle" items with limited sales, including a Seaside Beach Club weekday membership, a copy of David Zapatka's "Lighthouse Books," and paintings by Charlie Liguori and Nancy Gardner. Tickets, which are $50, are available via venmo to Colleen Saila, @Colleen-Saila.
Well dear readers, I wish you each an abundance of joy, good fortune and good health in this new year, so, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
