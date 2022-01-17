Greetings dear friends and gentle readers and welcome back for a mid-January here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 7:10 a.m. and will set at 4:45 p.m. and where we're honoring the birthday of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. by reflecting on the legacy of a man who "issued a call to the conscience of our Nation and our world," according to a presidential proclamation, and thinking about civil rights.
How about this wild weather? When we're not wrapped up in blankets and quilts, we're dodging raindrops and praying the power won't go out! Speaking of wild weather, if you're among the members of the record-breaking audience who watched "Don't Look Up," the Netflix drama about climate change, you may have noticed several familiar faces. It turns out that several local actors — Rebecca Gibel, Stephen Thorne and Richard Donelly — all make appearances in the blockbuster hit which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett. Gibel, who plays a waitress, and Thorne, a consultant, are resident company members at Trinity Rep while Donelly, who has appeared on many a Rhody stage, plays an aide to the president in the first Oval Office scene.
Speaking of quilts, and in the small world department, what a fascinating story WHS grad Betsy Lathrop Baldwin shared about the recent visit she and her husband, Ted Baldwin, took to Boston's Museum of Fine Arts where they came upon two different quilts with Westerly connections (see photos right.) The Baldwins, appreciators of the arts, had already purchased their tickets to see the "Fabric of a Nation, American Quilt Stories" exhibit — which includes quilts made by Harriet Powers, the woman considered to be "the mother of the African American story quilt tradition."
(Born into slavery in 1837, Harriet began making extraordinary quilts in the 1870s, a museum description says.) A few days before they went to the museum, Betsy noticed a Facebook post from her lifelong friend, Westerly native, Katie Utter Schaffer, featuring a photo of a quilt puzzle Katie had just finished. Lo and behold, the quilt, in the puzzle was called "The Bible Quilt," one of Harriet Powers' quilts, one that Betsy had seen many years ago hanging in the Utter-Hall family's summer home in Westport Point, Mass. The quilt had been given to Katie's great grandfather, the Rev. Charles Cuthbert Hall, in 1898 by a group of "faculty ladies" from Atlanta University. (Hall, according to the museum's description, had just become the president of the Union Seminary in New York, and the women may have commissioned or purchased the quilt from Powers.) Hall was also the grandfather of the late Anne Hall Utter, who, some readers will remember was a champion of the arts, and the wife of the late George Utter, former owner of the Westerly Sun.
Of course, Betsy and Ted were thrilled to see the Powers quilt, which was hanging alongside the only other surviving quilt made by Powers, the MFA’s iconic Pictorial quilt (1895–98) on loan from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, for the very first time. But to add to the amazing local connection, they then came upon a "Film Quilt," made from strips of industrial film about the Bradford Dyeing Association.
"The whole show was spectacular," Betsy said, but "The BDA film quilt was a total surprise! ... who ever heard of a quilt made with 16 mm film!?"
Speaking of religious figures, what a wonderful surprise it was to hear from former pastor of the Pleasant Street Baptist Church Rev. Josh McCLure last week! Josh is still as active as ever and has even written a new book, called "A Wonder-FILLED Life," the tenth book in his "Learning Library" series, which will be released in the spring. He also invites readers to visit his website — www.joshuaamcclure.net — to learn more.
Well kind readers, mask up, wash your hands, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
