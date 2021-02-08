Greetings dear readers and gentle friends and welcome back for another February visit here on the Front Porch, where we're gladly preparing for Valentine's Day (hearts, flowers and Hauser chocolates!) still pondering Punxsutawney Phil's prediction (six more weeks of winter?) and, since I am writing this pre-Super Bowl LV ... waiting to see how our boy Tom Terrific/Tampa Tom fares in the match up against Patrick Mahomes! To be continued next week!
But back to this week for now and this little message for you, dear readers; I want you to know how much I enjoy hearing from you and how much I appreciate hearing your stories and your news. Here's a Monday shout to Front Porch friend Ed Liguori, who wrote in after reading last week's column, which featured a story about the late television pioneer Herb Greeley, a Westerly native (and brother of the marvelous Louise Wheeler) who grew up in Stonington before going on to do extraordinary things. Ed pointed out that Louise and Herb had a brother, the late George Greeley — a pianist, composer, and conductor who led the Army Air Force Band during World War II and wrote theme songs for such once-popular TV shows like "My Favorite Martian," "The Ghost and Mrs. Muir," and "Nanny and the Professor." Ed said he remembers when the Greeleys lived in Pawcatuck during the 1950s. He still has one of George's records, he said, which were often played on WERI.
Ed also had a Seidner Mayonnaise tidbit to add to our ongoing Seidner saga. He said he can still remember standing on the old West Street Bridge after school (around 1945-46) and watching as the freight trains were unloaded. Westerly's freight yard that was one the busiest in the region back then, said Ed, who also recalled watching one car which was always brought to the back of the plant, to the building which is now Viking Supply. "You can still see all of the side tracks," Ed said in his email. This is the same area of course, where our friend Otto Seidner's mayonnaise plant once stood, and the same area where, in the 1940s, the Ralston Purina Company planned to build and operate a coal factory. Until, that is, our friend Mr. Seidner "quickly realized the inherent danger to the area becoming polluted with coal dust and malodorous bituminous fumes," according to Thomas A. O'Connell, writing in his book, "Fair Westerly." Otto, writes Tom, was "an active figure in the town's commercial life for over half a century. He was an entrepreneur, manufacturer, a philanthropist and somewhat ahead of his time, an environmentalist." To be continued.
With Valentine's Day around the corner, dear hearts, we'd like to offer you a special invitation, one designed to support local businesses and Westerly Library and Wilcox Park, and to refill our depleted Front Porch photo albums. We'd love if you would participate in the library's fabulous-sounding "Date Night" fundraiser (from the comfort and safety of your own home), which includes everything you need to enjoy an evening at home with your special someone; a movie from the library’s collection, a bottle of wine, dessert, and a $50 Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce gift certificate which can be used for a take-out meal from participating restaurants.) Reserve yours soon (available beginning Feb.10 with a $100 donation to the library), snap a selfie of you and your sweetie pie enjoying your date night, then send it on in to us here on the Front Porch News! We'd love to share the romance and always love to support the important work of our local businesses and librarian friends.
How lovely to hear from Front Porch friend Dave Cunningham of Ashaway last week! Dave, the dapper husband of the phenomenal local philanthropist Geraldine Cunningham, wanted to share the sad news that his brother-in-law, Dr. Emil J. Freireich, a legendary cancer doctor whose groundbreaking research gave hope to generations of children diagnosed with leukemia, died on Feb. 1, at the age of 93. Dr. Freireich, who was married to Dave's sister, Heraldine, for 66 years, was "a trailblazing oncologist who developed groundbreaking therapies for childhood leukemia who came to be recognized as a founding father of modern clinical cancer research," according to "his beloved institution, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center," where he had worked for more than 50 years, training hundreds of physicians and scientists who carried on his commitment to conquering cancer."
"He really was one-of-a-kind," Dave told me, "A good guy with a strong personality and a big heart who bent over backwards to help others."
Born to Hungarian immigrants in 1927, Emil grew up in inner-city Chicago during the Great Depression, attended the University of Illinois in Champaign at 16 and graduated from the University of Illinois College of Medicine at 22 in 1949. According to MD Anderson, he waited tables and "did other odd jobs" to pay for school. He led the Leukemia Research Program for decades, training hundreds of physicians and scientists who carried on his commitment to conquering cancer. His protocols helped establish the groundwork for randomized clinical trials, and he instituted many teaching programs for graduate students, fellows and faculty to drive progress in cancer research and treatment.
According to Adrianna Rodriguez, writing in USA Today, "Dr. Stephen Sallan, chief of staff emeritus at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, said Freireich was funny, affectionate, warm and overall a 'great human being' whose creativity inspired many physicians like Sallan and saved many children’s lives."
"'The few of us who are old enough to have the chance to know him over the years recognize that he was really a giant in the field,'" he said. "'There’s a lot of children living around the world that can thank their lucky stars that Emil Freireich lived.'" A remarkable man, indeed.
Well dear friends and readers, while we await the vaccine, remember please, to keep your social distances, mask up, wash your hands, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
