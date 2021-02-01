Greetings dear readers and gentle friends and welcome back to our first February 2021 visit here on the Front Porch, where we are bracing for a Nor'easter, and waiting to see if our old pal Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow. Whether he sees it or not, the good news is that there are just 46 days until spring and that is a hopeful thing!
What a treat it was to hear from the great and gracious Louise Greeley Wheeler last week, a 1944 Stonington High School graduate and veteran journalist who got her start at The Sun when she was 19 years old and then-publisher George Utter hired her to cover "the beach beat." In a 2018 interview, when she was in town to celebrate her 92nd birthday at Ocean House with her daughters, Leslie Hortum and Rainey Foster, Louise told me marvelous stories about how she would sit on the veranda at Ocean House with the late Earle Brankert and try to gently urge him to share information about celebrity guests. Back then, she told me, lots of people from Washington, D.C. visited Watch Hill, people like the late Arthur Gardner, a diplomat and close confidant of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, and the late Stuart Symington, a businessman and Democratic politician from Missouri who served as the first Secretary of the Air Force. Leslie told me then that her mom was known as "The Lois Lane of Westerly."
Sadly, Louise also told me that her brother, Herbert W. Greeley, a television pioneer who, as lighting director for more than 40 years, helped produce most of the early hit shows on NBC Television, died recently at the age of 96. Her brother, Louise told me, who was born in Westerly, "lit such seminal television shows as the 'Today' show and 'The Tonight show' first with Steve Allen and Jack Paar and then with Johnny Carson; Saturday Night Live and 'Late Night' with David Letterman." He also worked on "The Hit Parade" and game shows like "What’s My Line" and "To Tell the Truth" and sporting events like the World Series, NCAA College Basketball and the Orange Bowl.
Louise told me when Sylvester "Pat" Weaver created the "Today" show in the 1940s, it was "on a new medium called television" which "revolutionized the industry and changed forever the way people received news and entertainment."
"For the first time, the public was able to see as well as hear programs which were broadcast over the airwaves," she added. "Loyal radio fans still tuned into their favorite programs but television was too new and exciting to ignore."
Early television was live and expensive, Louise recalled, so networks rented huge venues where sets were created, usually by innovative lighting techniques. Her brother was responsible for "many of those visuals which provided a scenic background for what was being shown on the screen."
The three words so familiar in the motion picture industry back then, Louise said, "Lights, cameras, action," were quickly adopted by this new technology which brought visuals into people’s living rooms."
Herb, the son of the late Rosana and James Greeley, received a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Rhode Island and served in the Navy. He was among the last surviving veterans of World War II and also served in the Korean War. Louise said the Greeley family had a cottage in Weekapaug and was fairly well-known in the Pawcatuck-Westerly area years ago. "There may be some who would remember him," she added.
We send our condolences to Louise and Herb's family and thanks to Louise for sharing such fascinating history. Speaking of history, last week I mentioned I'd heard from local historian Thomas A. O'Connell, who directed me to his book, "Fair Westerly," and the section he wrote about Otto Seidner (remember our ongoing Seidner Mayonnaise story?), but that will have to wait until next week (once more) so please come back and we'll share more from the Front Porch News.
Until then, dear readers, remember to find some joy and spread it, continue to keep your social distances, mask up, wash your hands, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
