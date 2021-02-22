Greetings dear readers and thoughtful friends and welcome back for our final February visit here on the Front Porch where we are in somewhat of a sober state of mind ... a little sober and a lot sad.
We've had to say goodbye to so many dear hearts and Front Porch friends over the last months that we're pausing to pay tribute to some of them, including our dear, dear friend and former Sun colleague Antonio P. "Junie" "Tony Treb" Trebisacci Jr., who died last week at the age of 85. Regular readers of the Front Porch News will remember that Tony often called me to share memories about working at the Sun (he worked here for 53 years, for both the Utter and White families) or news about the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel feast/procession (he was a committee member for 62 years!) or stories about his children or grandchildren (he was so proud of them all!) Recently Tony and I had several conversations about his days working at the Seidner's Mayonnaise factory, which were fascinating and which I shared with readers. There are so many more Tony stories to share ... like all the times he'd make Italian specialties and deliver them to friends. Once, after he learned I had Celiac Disease, Tony made then delivered a container of his own homemade, gluten-free eggplant Parmesan alá Trebisacci. The good news is that we'll all have a chance to share more Tony Treb stories sometime this summer (once this awful pandemic is behind us) because his daughters tell me a "Junie Fest" is in the works, where we can all gather to pay tribute to our beloved friend, so stay tuned! Please take a look at the photos on the right where we added a few file photos of Tony, one with the love of his life, Carolyn, and the other when Tony was a guest in the Easy Chair.
Speaking of the Easy Chair, we also said goodbye to our much-loved Front Porch friend Fr. Francis Giudice last week (I wrote about the good father in yesterday's Sun), which gave me the chance to catch up with several of his family members (siblings Barbara Iacoi and Steve Iacoi) and friends (Henry and Eileen Fiore) and especially Fr. Ray Suriani, who gave the homily at Fr. Giudice's funeral mass where 20 priests were in attendance. When Fr. Giudice was a guest in the Easy Chair 11 years ago, he mentioned, in the "Best Kept Secret" category, that he was the high scorer in the famous Westerly High School basketball game held in Boston Garden against the "Massachusetts Class B Champs." Another little known fact about Fr. Giudice, one that Fr. Ray mentioned in his homily, was that Fr. Giudice preached at the very first Mass ever celebrated in the "new" Immaculate Conception Church building back in 1968. One last thing: I once took a ride with Fr. Giudice in his little black Toyota and can attest to his driving skills and the reason Fr. Ray called that car the "Demolition Derby Mobile." LOL.
In the "Oops Department," a mea culpa and a clarification for my friends, the Episcopal Church Women of Calvary Church in Stonington: Amy Carvell, Marianne Holly, Melinda Mears, Lucia Johnstone, Carole Barnard, Candy Sanford and Cami O’Donnell. The hardworking women today begin hosting the 56th annual "Lenten Luncheons," which will continue for the next four Mondays. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meals will be take-out only, will be available for curb side pickup from 12 to 1:30 p.m. and can be pre-ordered by calling Lucia at 860-912-4144. Each meal costs $10 and will include an entrée, salad, bread and dessert. As always, the proceeds will be used to support local non-profit agencies.
Well dear readers, let's take a minute to celebrate the fact that the over-65 crowd can begin signing up for the COVID-19 vaccination today, and that extraordinary Mars landing!! What wonder and joy! Let's do our best to share some of that joy this week, and remember please, to keep your social distances, mask up, wash your hands, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
