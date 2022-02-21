Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for our Presidents Day visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 6:34 a.m., will set at 5:29 p.m. and where, along with our presidents, we're celebrating Shawn Lacey, Westerly's newly appointed town manager.
When I first met Shawn, he was a houseman at Ocean House, which his family owned at the time and where Shawn's brothers, Robin and Billy, and sister Jackie all worked, as did his dad, the late Staff Lacey, his step-mom, the late Carole Brankert Lacy April and his uncles, Mike and Steve Brankert. That was before he married his high school sweetheart Darlene (Haberek) who also worked at the hotel (as did her sisters, Missy and Becky) and before their three beautiful daughters, Paige, Amber and Megan came along. Congratulations Shawn, we know the Town of Westerly will be in very good hands.
What a hoot to hear Westerly optometrist Sara Crussana, a member of the WHS class of 2002, banter with one of comedy's greats the other day. Sara, who works at Coastal Eye Associates with Holly Misto, Salvatore Magliari, Kathleen Abarr, Jessica Capri et al, was a guest on "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend," a comedic podcast featuring Conan, Matt Gourley and Sona Movsesian, and was pretty hilarious herself as she described spotting Conan in Watch Hill one rainy summer day wearing a big "goofy hat."
I knew that voice — and laugh — sounded familiar as soon as I began to listen to the podcast, right after my editor, Corey, sent me the link. Then, when Conan announced his guest was "Sara from Westerly, Rhode Island [talking] about the worst eye ailment she’s ever seen in her work as an optometrist," and as soon as Sara mentioned her sister, Amy, her son who has the "brightest red hair," her daughter and her mom, I knew exactly who it was. Sara was very funny as she chatted with Conan about pizza in Westerly, his Crocodile Dundee hat, the Westerly Library and Taylor Swift's house (Conan called it her "Taylor's Graceland.") But, as funny as it was, I have a little bone to pick with our friend Conan, who is a frequent visitor to Watch Hill. I think he really knows that the statue in Watch Hill is a statue of Chief Ninigret and not some random little boy.
Meanwhile, have a few laughs and listen to Sara and Conan here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/conan-obrien-needs-a-friend/id1438054347?i=1000551352405
Here's some happy news from one of our favorite Front Porch families. Peter Fiore, the oldest son, of Henry and Leenie Fiore of Westerly (and grandson of Min) was recently named the new music director at St. Francis of Assisi Church and St. Romuald Chapel in Matunuck, and their second son, Andrew, just joined the staff at The Café. Congratulations Peter! Best of luck, Andrew!
Fans of hometown celebrity baker Adam Young are in for a treat or two on March 5, when Adam heads back to Ocean House — where he spent part of his career — to be the featured guest at a "special event and book signing." Guests are invited to enjoy an afternoon of sweet treats with the former OH pastry chef as he talks about being named “America’s Best Baker,” opening Sift Bake Shop in Mystic and Watch Hill and writing his new cookbook. Tickets include a signed copy of "Adam Young’s Sift Cookbook," plus treats from Sift, including customer favorites like macarons, brownies, opera torte, cookies and millionaire’s chocolate torte. Visit https://oceanhouseevents.com/events for more information.
I'm feeling very grateful to Carol (Giorno) Ornberg of Westerly for sharing the wonderful story about The Orchard House — a once-popular Pawcatuck summer guest house for people of color — that was printed in the Feb. 20, 1994 edition of The Sun, and was written by former Sun reporter Marilyn Comrie. The story tells of Minnie Carter and her sister, Gertrude Owens, and is so fascinating, and so timely during Black History Month, but since I've run out of space, I'll save more about this important story for an upcoming column.
Until then, thanks for visiting dear readers, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.