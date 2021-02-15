Greetings dear hearts and gentle friends and welcome back for a mid-February visit here on the Front Porch where we're celebrating President's Day, still celebrating Gronk and Tom Brady and their fab Super Bowl LV performance, and ... because what's better than romance, roses, chocolates and flowers? ... still celebrating Valentine's Day. Perhaps we can keep our happy thoughts of love with us even longer if you'd consider sending in photos of you (or a loved one) holding a favorite valentine? Last week, I asked Facebook friends to send in photos of themselves (or friends or pets) frolicking in the snow and they did! Many can be seen on the right side of this page. We'll share many more next week thanks to our faithful readers! So, thank you and remember: Roses are red, violets are blue, I love Front Porch fans, and their cute photos, too!
Speaking of happy thoughts and frolicking pets, how delightful it was to hear from Front Porch Friend Kathryn Taylor! Kathryn, the former executive director of the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park, and Immediate Past President of the Rotary Club of Westerly, had such fun news to share! She and her daughter, Lauren Wendelowski (who once worked for the fabulous, never-to-be-forgotten Front Porch News angel, Pat Grande,) bought a B&B on the Cape called The Lamb and Lion. Located on four acres in the heart of historic Cape Cod Bay, the inn, which dates back to 1740, is known widely for welcoming pets and for being a "pet-friendly destination worth a wag." Not only was The Lamb and Lion featured recently in a Boston Globe article (which called the inn "lush" and said it was "consistently ranked as a top pet-friendly inn,") Yankee magazine named it the "Number one pet-friendly property in New England," and CNN called it "one of the top 12 in the world." The inn, which offers "ultimate guest privacy and multiple separate guests entrances and exits, while maintaining that familiar B&B warmth," also has a "fun and relaxed central courtyard, which became a favorite Kennedy family hang out!" Fortunately for us, Kathryn is not selling her house nor selling her home but she is looking forward to working at the inn during the summer months and says she cannot wait to pet her first furry guest. Woof, woof, I say, bow wow wow!
Speaking of furry creatures, please be on the look out for coyotes! I nearly came face to face with one day last week ... in broad daylight! It was quite literally, a hair-raising experience! Meanwhile, down the street, our wonderful neighbors — Lori Mattessino-Pieniadz and her husband, Bobby Pieniadz — tell me they've re-named their part of the neighborhood to "Coyote Alley," since our resident creature seems to have a regular route by their house each day. They could easily use "Eagle Eye Alley," as well since they also spotted a bald eagle in Winnapaug Pond recently and shared an amazing photo!
And here's a little update about the historic Wilcox Tavern. The ever-gracious former owner Mia Byrnes, told me a gentleman named Nick Bowen, who lives in Charlestown, is the new owner. Mia, who owns the wonderful Prime Time Café, just over the bridge in Pawcatuck, said she wished him good luck and much success and said goodbye to the famed tavern where some say, President George Washington once spent a night. I'd say Mia knows quite a bit about success since she has worked hard to keep her café open for business while continuing to employ her staff during a pandemic. Of course Mia credits her loyal customers and guests for the accomplishment but we know she has the magic touch and serves delicious food!
Speaking of delicious food, the famous "Lenten Luncheons" will return next week for its 56th year, but will look a little different. Front Porch Friend Amy Carvell, told me that the Episcopal Church Women of Stonington's Calvary Church are hoping to pull off another successful year of the luncheons (despite COVID-19) by turning them into a "Take-out Only" program. Since the Lenten season begins this Wednesday, the luncheons will begin the following Monday, Feb. 22, featuring Turkey Tetrazzini and all the fixings, to be prepared by Henri Gourd, Marianne Holly and Melinda Mears. Call the church to place your order and get roadside service!
Well dear readers, remember please, to send in photos, keep your social distances, double-mask, wash your hands, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
