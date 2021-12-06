Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for our first December visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose this morning at 6:59 and will set at 4:18 p.m., where we're lighting another purple candle for the second week of Advent and where we're sending Hanukkah greetings to our friends celebrating the Festival of Lights, which ends tonight.
The lights were surely aglow (and warmly so) in Watch Hill on Friday night at the cozy ribbon-cutting celebration for the opening of Gondola Village at Ocean House. What fun to see old friends (Sen. Dennis and Leigh Algiere, Lisa Konicki, Maria DiMaggio, Laurie Hobbs) and new, all gathered safely together to watch Chuck and Deborah Royce cut the giant ribbon and to hear OH President Dant Hirsch, Chef Matt Voskuil and Director of Wines Jonathan Feiler talk about the new culinary offerings for the gondolas (how do local oysters with caviar sound? or Brie Cheese Flambé with apple, almonds and currants?) You may remember that "North America's first in-gondola dining experience" opened in 2018 with the debut of Fondue Express but the new gondolas (there are three now!) will now offer French inspired luncheons, a "Celebration du Soleil" (fireside sunset experience), Après-Ski seatings and dinner in a "hygge-fulfilling outdoor village" environment with firepits and "touches of soft white lit trees, thoughtfully designed to transport guests to a memorable winter wonderland." Might make for a fun holiday gift!
Speaking of Christmas gifts, let's please keep our local non profits (the food pantries and social service agencies need our support more than ever!) and arts organizations in mind as we shop for family and friends, and maybe think tickets! Like tickets to Christmas Pops at the Chorus of Westerly (which held its first in-person indoor musical event in nearly two years Saturday with a "Messiah Sing," to the joy of local singers), or to movies at the United (which hosted an extraordinary concert by Brooklyn-based Pakistani composer Arooj Aftab Saturday), which is open 365 days a year, remember!
If you've fallen in love with that adorable pooch on the most recent LL Bean Christmas commercial (I have and I think it's a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever?) and the song called "You and Me" by Penny & The Quarters, you might be as happy as I am to know that the (really, really cute) commercial was made by Dan Riordan and Dana Saint and their crew at Gnarly Bay, whose HQ is inside the former Industrial Bank Building.
What fun to be at the Gamm Theatre last Sunday to review "It's a Wonderful Life, a Live Radio Play" and sing Christmas carols with the cast and audience and to spy two well-known local ladies enjoying the festivities too. Radio host and Sun columnist Rona Mann was there as was Stonington's "Pioneer of the Happiness Movement," Alexandra Stoddard, a "philosopher of contemporary living" who also happens to be the mother of A.B. Stoddard, an associate editor and columnist at RealClearPolitics, seen often on TV discussing goings-on in Congress. Speaking of theater, the Granite has a unique and very sweet version of "A Christmas Carol" on stage through Dec. 19. Board president Jane Mandes has done a marvelous job directing and adapting Dickens' famous tale of Ebenezer Scrooge.
I caught up with Lou Toscano and Tom Liguori a few days before Thanksgiving at Alexis Tattersall's cozy Junk 'N Java, to chat about their recent success: the inaugural induction ceremony of the Westerly High School Hall of Fame which was established by their graduating class, the Westerly High School Class of 1970. Held on Nov. 7 at the United Theatre, the celebration went off without a hitch, they said, was filled with good people and good music (from the WHS Marching Band, the Westerly Band, the Chorus of Westerly's Youth Chorus and fellow classmate Al Copley), and not only raised good money but highlighted Westerly's rich musical history and opened the door for more inductees and celebrations. Lou, who was the president of the class, and Tom, were also both members of the 2021 Selection Committee (along with Matt Lewiss, Mike Ryan, Katie Pendola Leach and Layng Martine) and are encouraging people interested in joining the committee or nominating members for the hall of fame to be in touch with Lou at classof1970@cox.net. (Look for photos in upcoming editions of the FPN!)
I was, as always, delighted, to hear from my friend Lorri Urso Dean with the news that she'll continue a tradition she started 18 years ago today. The annual candle lighting ceremony at The Angel of Hope Vigil created for those who have lost loved ones, will take place tonight at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Westerly Hospital in the Angel of Hope Memorial Garden. Lorri said candles will be provided and the gathering will take place rain or shine. "Please join us in remembering our loved ones on this day," Lorri said in an email. Westerly's Angel of Hope statue — the only one of its kind in Rhode Island — was dedicated in a ceremony that attracted hundreds of people on Dec. 6, 2003. Since then, it has become a place where all people are invited to find "solace and hope."
That's it from the Front Porch for this week, dear readers, please help keep the true spirit of the season by masking up, getting vaccinated and being of good cheer! Ciao bella!
