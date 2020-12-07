Greetings dear readers and gentle friends and welcome back for our first December visit here on the Front Porch where we are settling in for a long winter's nap during these strange days of the pandemic, but full of hope nonetheless, and with plenty of uplifting news to share. Let us begin this week with warmest Advent, Hanukkah and season's greetings to all our dear readers, and sincere hopes that this lovely season will bring with it the peace and joy we are all yearning to experience.
There are so many ways to keep the yuletide bright this year, despite our COVID-19-related challenges. For instance, last week, our friends at Stand Up For Animals (standupforanimals.org) in an effort to "inspire community support," participated in "Giving Tuesday," the global generosity movement, designed to "unleash the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world." Well, last Tuesday may be gone, but it's never too late to be generous, I say, and always a good time to support our local organizations and businesses!
With that notion in mind, and inspired by the good SUFA folks and Sunday's "Find the Joy, Then Spread It," section in the New York Times, I thought it might be fun to create our own program here on the Front Porch, fun to share suggestions for how best to brighten the lives of others during a pandemic. I hope you will join me and share your stories and suggestions with me, and I, in turn, will share here. Please send to nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com!
This week, I'd also like to celebrate some of the many amazing cultural organizations we are fortunate to have right here in our midst. Our ingenious artistic friends at places like the Chorus of Westerly, the United Theatre, Savoy Bookshop & Cafe, the Granite Theatre and La Grua Center have been working hard to provide us with interesting, timely, inspirational programs during these homebound days of Zoom and YouTube. I'd like to focus on one this week and the others in weeks to come.
At the chorus, Andrew Howell (the Marion & Bill Palm Music Director) and Ryan Saunders, chorus executive director, have been presenting "Wednesday Night Live Lecture Series," each week featuring fascinating guests like Chorus Founder George Kent, Tony Nominee Andrew Burnap, Composer John Tafone, Soprano Sonja DuToit Tengblad and last week's guests, Sarah Ferry, Tom Foley and Kathy Monroe. While the live programs are available live for chorus singers and subscribers only, many, like last week's are free on YouTube. Visit chorusofwesterly.org/lecture for more information. Next week, I'll check in with our friends at the United!
Speaking of the chorus, we were happy to hear from our Front Porch Friend Marjorie Crandell of Westerly, who, in pre-COVID-19 times, had been singing in person with the chorus' new Foundations Chorus, and is now, in addition to working (remotely) as the community liaison for The Elms Retirement Residence, meets with her fellow choristers at the Oratorio Society of New York via Zoom every Thursday for weekly rehearsals. While Marjorie says she misses the in-person singing and the experience of "living inside a chord," she is very excited about the Oratorio Society's upcoming performance of Handel’s "Messiah," which has been a holiday tradition since 1874. In October, she said, the society's soloists, chorus, and orchestra recorded selections from Messiah under the direction of Kent Tritle, in a socially distanced environment with masks and COVID tests, in upstate New York. Additional members then joined virtually for a "triumphant finale singing the Hallelujah chorus" which will be available to stream for free beginning Monday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m. How cool is that? Marjorie also told me that Mr. Tritle is also head of music at Cathedral of St John the Divine and a colleague of the great Paul Winter who, you may remember, visited us here in Westerly a few years back for Summer Pops. In another small world connection, Marjorie said, bass soloist Dashon Burton, who has performed for many of the society's Messiah performances, has also been a soloist for the Chorus of Westerly! So many connections to the chorus!
Happy dear readers, and until next week, remember to mask up, wash your hands, stay at home, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
