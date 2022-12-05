Greetings dear friends, and kind readers, and welcome back for our first visit of December 2022 here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 6:38 a.m. and will set at 4:18 p.m. and where, in these final weeks of fall, we are gearing up for all the wonderful holiday events set to take place, beginning Wednesday with the 25th annual Holiday Stroll & Luminaria downtown from 5 to 9 p.m. and continuing on Friday, when the event created to to put us all in the Christmas spirit will make its grand debut!
The grand kick-off for Starry Lights — that glorious-sounding event that will see thousands of twinkling lights illuminating downtown between Wilcox and Donohue Parks and everything in between will take place on Friday at 4:30 p.m. with celebration and song. Big thanks to the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce's Lisa Konicki and Maria DiMaggio (and all their helpers) for adding so much joy to our community celebrations!
Speaking of the spirit of the season, make sure to buy your tickets for the Granite Theatre's production of "A Christmas Carol," if you haven't done so already, as I am sure they'll sell out as soon as word spreads about the heartwarming, first-rate show! Brava to the Granite's artistic director, Erin Sousa-Stanley, who is directing two shows this month. In addition to "Anne of Green Gables," which she just finished directing with the talented drama students at Stonington High School, she is also directing the Granite's version of "A Christmas Carol," with the amazing Christie Max Williams playing Scrooge. I guarantee your hearts will be warmed by the classic tale and fine acting. As the woman sitting in front of us said, "I'm crying, I can't believe I'm crying!"
How wonderful it was to catch up with Steve Spartano — an actor who has graced the Granite stage on many an occasion — during the intermission.
Back to our friends at the chamber of commerce for a minute: let's hear it for this year's Athena Award nominee, Julie Holland, one of the most deserving people in all the land. Julie, who works at Stonington Human Services, is a selfless, kind and loving woman who is a bright light in the lives of many. How blessed are her husband, Rob Holland, and their two wonderful children, Jillian and Justin?
If you're looking for a fun Christmas present with a Rhode Island flair, Roberta Mudge Humble, president of the Westerly Armory, has created yet another game, her eighth, called "Rhode Island Says." The games, she said, "will make people chuckle about Little Rhody ... learn a bit about the state ... and find places to visit they didn't know about." She also said they're available at Savoy Bookshop and the Westerly Armory and that all proceeds benefit the armory. However, she said, she only made 500 and they're selling fast, so a word to the wise here!
I bumped into my pal and neighbor, Dr. Andy Neuhauser, one day last week who said he'd been at a wonderful send-off party for the Westerly Hospital's Dr. Jeff Christian, who will retire this month after close to 40 years in practice. Best of luck to you, Jeff, and best of luck also to our dear friend, Dr. Danny Gaccione, who has also announced his retirement. The Doc plans to retire from Soundview Orthopedic Associates on Jan. 1, 2023, after 30 years in practice.
It was good to see the great George Kent last week at the Chorus of Westerly's extraordinary concert, the kick-off to their "Symphonic Concert Season." The concert, which featured the works of Franz Joseph Haydn and Caroline Shaw, was breathtakingly beautiful and oh so poignant. Also enjoying the concert were Donna and Deacon Fran Valliere and the one and only Eileen "Leenie" Fiore.
Well dear readers, enjoy those Starry Lights, and I look forward to bumping into you at one of the many wonderful holiday events! Until next time, be kind, stay safe and ciao bella!
