Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for a mid-December visit here on the Front Porch. The sun rose this morning at 7:05 and will set at 4:18 p.m. And so we inch closer to Christmas, to the official end of autumn and the arrival of winter, which occurs next Tuesday (Dec. 21) at 10:59 a.m.
"Christmas is coming, the goose is getting fat, please do put a penny in the old man's hat, if you haven't got a penny, a ha-penny will do, if you haven't got a ha-penny then God bless you," as the old English rhyme says!
Speaking of Christmas rhymes, poems and stories, "Visions of sugarplums" will be dancing around tonight at Ocean House for the kickoff of the "Twelve Days of Christmas" celebration when area high school students will participate in a "friendly gingerbread house competition" with creations inspired by the Dr. Seuss creations of Whoville and "How The Grinch Stole Christmas." Guests can enjoy holiday treats and watch as one student and one school are crowned winners. (Reservations are suggested!)
It was, evidently, another fabulous laugh riot in Newport last week when Jay Leno made a surprise visit to the Firehouse Theatre, where Westerly native Frank Fusaro and his improv comedy troupe, the Bit Players, were performing. Stay tuned for more about Frank and Jay!
Like many of us I suppose, I am carefully wading back into indoor experiences with small groups of vaccinated folks ... or larger groups where people are vaccinated, properly masked and adhering to social distancing guidelines. Such was the case last week when (as I mentioned before) we attended the extraordinary concert held at the United Theatre with Grammy-nominated Arooj Aftab, the Pakistan-raised, Brooklyn-based vocalist who sings in Urdu and whose lyrics are inspired by Asian poets like Mirza Ghalib, Rumi and Hafeez Hoshiarpuri. Aftab told the LA Times last week that while she "has little interest in being considered an outlier on the Recording Academy’s coveted list" (according to staff writer Randall Roberts, who interviewed Aftab over Zoom.) "I’ve been part of this industry for so long that I don’t deserve to be other-ized anymore," said Aftab who plans to attend the ceremony and is pleased to "change history" by being a nominee. Asked about her peers in the category, Aftab told Roberts that "she loves pop music, especially Billie Eilish and Finneas," and cites Baby Keem’s 'Family Ties' as one of her recent favorite tracks. How lucky for those of us in the audience to see her perform!
Not only was the concert stunning, but we were thrilled to catch up with one of our favorite local couples, Ruth Tureckova and David Coulton. Ruth, who has worn many hats over the years, is now the executive director at Frank Oleans Center, our very important local non-profit that is dedicated to providing "support and services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in order to achieve their desired level of integration, independence, and productivity." Ruth has also been volunteering at the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce's Lobster Trap Buoy Tree, near the docks in Stonington Borough where the center has a buoy with a pretty pink flower. (Make sure to make it to the borough to see the tree! It is marvelous indeed!) David, meanwhile, is a very talented photographer whose image, "La Presentación," was recently selected as an honorable mention in Middlebury College's PhotoPlace Gallery’s upcoming exhibition "Rites & Rituals." David explains on his Facebook page that he was in Mexico City, wandering around a street market across from a church in the San Angel neighborhood when he saw a little girl, wearing a beautiful dress, standing in the yard of a church with a statue of the Virgin of Guadalupe behind her. It turns out it was her "La Presentación," a ceremony that takes place when a child is three years old and is "presented to God." The ceremony celebrates the child while also asking for protection," he said. The show will be up from Jan. 4-27 in the Vermont gallery but can also be viewed online at https://photoplacegallery.com.
I always learn something new when I read Ted Nesi's weekly online column, "Nesi's Notes," and I am always grateful for what I learn. On Saturday for instance, Ted wrote, "Many of us spent our Saturday night with Jimmy Stewart last weekend, when 'It’s a Wonderful Life' got its annual airing on broadcast television. But did you know Stewart made a movie just a few years later where he played a Rhode Islander? That was in 1950, when Stewart starred in 'The Jackpot,' based on a New Yorker story about a Wakefield man named James P. Caffrey who won a radio quiz show. The movie was written by Nora Ephron’s parents, and Wikipedia reports that Stewart later starred in a radio adaptation alongside then-First Daughter Margaret Truman." Who knew? Thanks Ted!
Until next time, dear readers, may your days be merry and bright, remember to mask up and get your booster shots! Ciao bella!
