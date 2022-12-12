Greetings dear friends, and holiday readers, and welcome back for a festive, mid-December visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 7:04 a.m. and will set at 4:18 p.m. and where we are marveling at the breathtakingly beautiful Christmas displays lighting up our villages, towns, and of course, our shared downtown. Now that the Starry Lights are shining brightly through Wilcox, Donohue and Veterans parks, the sparkling display is sure to become a "must visit" destination.
Friday night's official opening was festive and fun, and as always, a treat to see so many happy folks out and about enjoying the sights. What a treat to bump into the ever-lovely Julie Holland, Cameron Miller and her mom, Kathleen Rooney; Leigh and Dennis Algiere; Candice and Sean Morin and their little angel of a daughter, Margaux; Peg Murphy-Bright and Dick Bright, and Lou and Judy Toscano.
Peg and Judy, of course, are mainstays from the the Friends of Westerly Library and Wilcox Park. Speaking of the friends, volunteers from the group will be selling Christmas items this Wednesday and Thursday, including "donated books in gift-giving condition," according to my pal, Margy Long, who said the book trolleys will be located on the main floor, "kitty-corner from the circulation desk, under the windows facing the esplanade." "The books are adult fiction, nonfiction, adolescent and children's," she added. "Best of all, the price is right! In addition there are baskets of books for sale, and packets of Chon Day Christmas cards."
For those of you who may not remember, the late Chauncy "Chon" Day was the longtime New Yorker cartoonist who created the famous "Brother Sebastian" cartoons and lived on Cross Street with his wife, the late Irene Townley Day. I was sad to learn that the Days' son, Clinton Townley Day, died last April. I have wonderful memories of Clint (with his long beard, shorts and traveling, wheeled, file cabinet) popping in to the old Sun newsroom on Main Street, across from the skating rink, and chatting with The Sun's former editor, the late Ray Lamont. Well, if that didn't take me down Memory Lane! I am now thinking back to those days with nostalgia and feeling grateful for "the good old days" of The Westerly Sun.
Ray, who died in 2020, had a thing for genuine characters, as some of you may remember (I think Marcia and Jack "Rascal" Felber, Ryan Blessing, Ellyn Santiago, Aaron Greenberg, Angela Algier, Ursula Evelyn Marie Ahern, Nancy Young, Keith Kimberlin and Marleah Ross will back me up on that one!). As was written so beautifully in his obituary, Ray was, himself, a "real-life character that should have inspired the television comedy 'Everybody Loves Raymond.' Ray's mere presence made any room a happier and jollier place for anyone who had the pleasure to share his company."
Those of us who now look back on those days so fondly will remember how, as his obituary also said (so perfectly), "Ray could twist any lyric to comic effect and rival professionals with his musical impressions, as he discovered in high school while belting out Tom Jones' 'It's Not Unusual.' Mick Jagger could have taken pointers from Ray on the proper way to strut to 'Satisfaction.' More recently, Ray sang a 'spot-on' rendition of Neil Young's 'After the Goldrush' when one of his musical heroes, Ani DiFranco, asked if he played music during a post-concert meeting."
I think Ray would be thrilled to see how Westerly has evolved, as was noted in a recent Dec. 6 Boston Globe article by Edward Fitzpatrick. The story ran with the headline, "Election brings diversity to Westerly’s leadership," and went on to say that "The predominantly white town in southwestern Rhode Island has elected its first Black town council member, first Black school committee member, and helped elect one of the first Asian American state lawmakers," of course meaning newly elected Westerly Town Council member Kevin J. "Big Lux" Lowther II, newly elected Westerly School Committee member Leslie S. Dunn, and state Senator-elect Victoria Gu.
You may have noticed that I mentioned my colleague Ryan Blessing above, just as you may have seen Ryan's byline in the paper in recent weeks. That's because he's back in The Sun newsroom and on the Westerly beat! Yay! Welcome back Ryan.
A few weeks back I mentioned what fun it was to meet Elyse Major at the gala gondola opening at Ocean House. Elyse, the editor-in-chief at Providence Media (which publishes "SO Rhode Island" and "Hey Rhody") and co-president of the Rhode Island Press Association's executive board, reached out, in her press association role, to share a message from Brian Sullivan from the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island, with an invitation for all of us as Hanukkah approaches.
"Let’s do all we can to support the Jewish community during Hanukkah and always," said the message, which went on to urge us to show support for the Jewish community, by visiting https://www.jewishallianceri.org/shine-a-light-on-antisemitism/, and downloading, printing and coloring the menorah you find there, then placing it in your window during Hanukkah (Dec.18–26). Be sure to spread the light even further by sending your photos to Front Porch News (we love your photos!) and by sharing on social media with the hashtag #ShineALightRI.
Well dear readers, let that light shine brightly on us all, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
