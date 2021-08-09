Greetings dear readers and kind friends and welcome back for another August visit on the Front Porch, where we are marveling at the gorgeous hydrangeas, big yellow sunflowers and colorful zinnias and hibiscus growing in local gardens while eagerly awaiting the arrival of our tomatoes (one of summer's true joys!)
Speaking of colors, have you noticed that there are suddenly several trees with leaves already changing colors? There is always one that seems to begin the announcement that change is ahead, and that's the mighty maple tree at the junction of Beach, Margin and Main Streets. The sun rose this morning at 5:51 and will set at 7:54 p.m.
Need a lift and a healthy escape? (And who doesn't need a fun diversion from news about the delta variant virus and people who refuse to get vaccinated?) Catch a performance of the "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised]," which is playing in Wilcox Park though next Sunday, Aug. 15. It is a laugh riot for sure, a wonderful, silly, fun and uplifting diversion, and very, very well done. When we attended last Sunday's performance, we sat next to Jenny and Ariah Clapp, the wife and daughter of Jeremiah Clapp, one of the three stars of the show who did a fabulous job playing the sort of "straight man" in the comedy. Jeremiah, who made his memorable Colonial debut as Hamlet in 2017, even involved Ariah in the show, which she seemed to totally enjoy. Nancy Urbonas, of Misquamicut's Two Little Fish fame, also jumped in to be part of the show, so be prepared as you too may get to be part of the fun if you get there early enough!
Speaking of getting to the park early enough, make sure to catch the free music in the gazebo before the show. Ben Boisclair will kick things off on Wednesday night and will be followed by the Children of the Chorus of Westerly on Thursday, and Geoff Kaufman on Friday. The folks at the United Theatre are overseeing the performances. Speaking of the United, I mentioned last week what fun we had at the grand opening of the theater but wanted to add what fun it was to catch up with Nancy Luzzi, Sergio and Erin Cherenzia, Chad and Sharon Royce, Patricia Chadwick, Kathy and Jimmy Traskos, and Geraldine and David Cunningham.
Congratulations also to longtime Front Porch Friend Lt. Christopher Korestski, who recently completed a 10-week intensive program at the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Academy. I can picture Christopher as a young student at St. Michael School popping by the old newsroom on Main Street with his sister, Katherine, so clearly — back in the days when Ursula Evelyn Rose Ahern and Aaron Greenberg sat nearby. Christopher joins his mom, Betty-Jo Cugini-Greene, on her WBLQ radio programs now and then which is such a treat to listen to. Betty-Jo, meanwhile, has been doing a terrific job on her Saturday morning show which typically features a segment with Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey, who always shares helpful information (last Saturday, he mentioned that the COVID-19 testing site at the police station and encouraged listeners to "be mindful"). And what an excellent interview she had with Oliver Mayorga, the Westerly Hospital's chief medical officer — another reminder of how important it is to listen to the experts and not to foolishness on social media.
I had a sentimental sort of chat with Front Porch favorite Sandra Vitterito the other day about the recent loss of her lifelong friends Connie Federico and Phyllis Roberts. Sandra said she, Connie and Phyllis all attended the Immaculate Conception School together, and all graduated from Westerly High School with the class of 1958. Sandra said the friends used to talk to each other every day, were in one another's weddings and "never had a disagreement." "They were great, great people with great, great families," said Sandra who is looking for photos of the friends to share with us, so stay tuned, and remember, feel free to share your memories and photos with us here on the Front Porch.
Well dear readers, remember please, we're back to being extra cautious again, so mask up inside, wash your hands, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.