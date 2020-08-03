Greetings dear gentle readers and kind friends and welcome back for our first August visit here on the Front Porch where we are happy to welcome not only a new month, but the (unusual) return of baseball and basketball to our radios and television screens.
We are also pausing a moment to pay tribute to U.S. Rep. John Robert Lewis, a true American hero who died last week but left behind a message that encourages us all to "answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe." In a letter he asked to have published on the day of his funeral, Lewis also urged the young people of this country to "walk with the wind ... and let the spirit of peace and the power of everlasting love be your guide." Amen.
Speaking of basketball, how amazing was it to see our friend, the great Jon Batiste, help kick off the NBA season last week by playing a new, more inclusive version of the national anthem, one that Billboard magazine says, "encourages a more representative, racially-just theme for the country?" You may remember when Jon, who is also the bandleader for The Tonight Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, told the world he was performing from the Knick during much of the COVID-19 lock down. He's practically a local now!
"I was honored to not only perform the anthem for this unique reopening of the NBA season," Jon wrote on his Instagram page after his extraordinary performance, "both to share a special arrangement infusing both the national anthem and the Black national anthem, 'Lift Every Voice and Sing,' with the NBA and its viewers.
"Both are equally important to the historical context of his nation and bringing them together represents a powerful metaphor for the collective strength of the American people," he continued, "I call it 'Our National Anthem."
"The anthems connect us to those whose shoulders we stand on and this performance represents a solidarity with all who have marched and a defiance to continue fighting for our freedom," Batiste continued, "I applaud all the players for making a statement on the court, following the example of many of our heroes — both past and present In a time when there is a collective outcry to reexamine national symbols and their origins and generate more honest and inclusive narratives around works like the 'Star Spangled Banner,' these efforts are often met with push back ... my rendition of 'our' national anthem speaks to the moment and is a representation of what this country is grappling with in real time."
Jon, who said he was also paying homage to Marvin Gaye and Jimi Hendix, is offering the sheet music free on his Instagram page (link in bio.) Online viewers can check it out here, instagram.com/jonbatiste?igshid=9khkyknqkewp and print readers can copy and paste.
Billboard noted that Batiste's new take on the national anthem was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, with all Black musicians and creatives for the performance including Kassa Overall on drums, Malcolm Parson on cello, and Jauvon Gilliam on timpani. Producers are Law Parker and Sunny Levine, and director is Jac Benson II.
Remember to mark your calendars for an important upcoming fundraiser when our Front Porch friend Dale DeGroff, the famous "King of Cocktails," headlines "A Toast To Treatments" on Aug. 22, being organized by my friend Elissa Bass. The event is a virtual fundraiser for Sofia Sees Hope, a patient advocacy nonprofit "dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by blindness caused by rare inherited retinal diseases. The event, called "the Evolution of the Martini," will include Dale's talk about the history of the drink, and a lesson in mixing up "some real beauties," Elissa said.
"When I worked at the Rainbow Room, not all bars had cocktail lists. Actually, no bars had cocktail lists, except for probably the Four Seasons, The Plaza, and Waldorf” Dale said when he was asked about the bar scene at the Rainbow Room.
Dale, who grew up in Westerly, and recently returned to the area with his charming and talented wife, Jill, is the son of the fabulous Carmela Pignataro Degroff of Westerly.
Be well, dear readers, stay safe, remember to wear your masks, and ciao bella!
