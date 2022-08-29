Greetings dear friends, and loyal readers and welcome back for our last August of 2022 visit here on to the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 6:11 a.m., will set at 7:25 this evening and where Labor Day is just a week away. Yes, fall is in the air! Mums and pumpkins are growing in our gardens and September is just days away. Most local schools start next week on Sept. 6, except for the Chariho schools which start this Thursday — a friendly little reminder to watch out for school buses.
Fall may be the air, but Teddy Bears are on the way to Boston to the home of Kevin Christina and Angeliki Vgontzas for baby Eleni, who arrived safely on Aug. 22 weighing eight pounds and two ounces. Congratulations to all, including big brother Alexandros and grandparents Steve and Nancy Christina, Dr. Alexandros Vgontzas and Maria Karataraki-Vgontzas. Sweet Eleni is bringing much needed joy to all!
Front Porch friend and well-known drummer Marty Richards (he's married to the fabulous former Westerly Town councilor Lori Urso) had a dream come true earlier this year when he recorded at the famed Abbey Road Studios in London (yes, of The Beatles fame)! Kayla Panu, of the Valley Breeze newspaper wrote a terrific story about Marty, a 2015 Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame inductee who has played with a number of bands throughout his career. Panu writes that Marty "joined with band members from the Mohegan Sun All-Star Band and they went on two separate recording trips, one to Sunset Sound Studio in Los Angeles, and the other to London and Abbey Road Studios" where they recorded as the Trilbee Kings.
“Never in a million years I thought this would happen,” Marty told Kayla.
The Kings include Cliff Goodwin on guitar, Wolf Ginandes on bass, Deric Dyer on saxophone, and Mitch Chakour on piano. Their backup vocals were done by Annie Lang, former wife of Michael Lang, producer of Woodstock.
You can read the full story here: https://www.valleybreeze.com/townnews/music/local-drummer-richards-has-dream-come-true-at-abbey-road-studios/article_4c839fec-1c3e-11ed-9b19-4b52542aab4b.html.
In local newspaper news, farewell and best of luck to Dale Faulkner, who left the Sun for the Town of Westerly, and best wishes to Joe Wojtas of Stonington, who took on the role of "Night News Editor" at The Day newspaper earlier this month. Joe, who is married to the fab Elissa Bass, was the Stonington/Mystic reporter at The Day newspaper for decades. Their kiddos, Max and Summer, are both Stonington High School grads.
Past and present members of the Westerly Track & Athletic Club take note! A reunion has been scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 5-8 p.m. at the Malted Barley. This year's honorees will be Nicholas Bottone Jr. and Steve Schonning, according to Jimmy Hirst, one of the organizers who said Ireland's Charlie Breagy, who grew up in County Louth, ran at Providence College and was one original organizers of Providence Downtown 5k race, might make a guest appearance! Jimmy said if folks planning to attend could RSVP to northkingstownxctf@gmail.com, then all the better!
Last week when I mentioned "Sandcastle," the Watch Hill estate that was once the summer retreat of the Diocese of Providence, is the most expensive house for sale in Rhode Island, according to GoLocalProv and is "on the market for a cool $32.5 million." I also mentioned that the estate had a fascinating history, and so it does! According to the website and town records, the home was built in 1930 as the summer retreat of torch and blues singer Libby Holman, who had recently been acquitted of murder charges of her new husband Zachary Smith Reynolds, the tobacco company heir. At the time, according to GoLocal, Reynolds, was one of the richest people in America. Ultimately, Holman was exonerated and she moved to the Watch Hill estate with her infant son, Christopher, who later died in a mountain climbing accident. Holman established the Christopher Reynolds Foundation in her son's name, which states on its website "One of the Foundation’s first grants was to support the trip of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to India to study the non-violent activism of Mahatma Gandhi. Early grants also went to the Highlander Research and Education Center and efforts supporting the Students National Coordinating Committee’s work on civil rights." (Read more at https://creynolds.org/about-us).
Then, in 1936, according to GoLocal, the property was purchased by Percival O. de St. Aubin, a wealthy Providence industrialist who served on the board of the Rhode Island Foundation. In 1942, the property was left to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence under the will of Marion de St. Aubin and for some 60 years was the summer retreat of the Bishop of Providence. In 2003 it was sold for $7 million to Paul and Camille Daqui of Hartford, who transformed the house and are the sellers today.
And there you have it, dear readers, see you in September, and until then, stay safe, happy Labor Day and ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.