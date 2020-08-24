Greetings dear gentle readers and kind friends and welcome back for another August visit here on the Front Porch, where we are wondering how we are suddenly here at the end of August and feeling slightly envious of our friends who witnessed whale and dolphin sightings off the Town Beach last week! If anyone has photos, we'd love to share them with our Front Porch readers!
Let's start our week with trumpets and by welcoming Luke William Serra into the world! Luke, the son of Travis and Katie Serra, of Charlestown, was born Aug. 16, 2020, at 8:33 a.m. His fraternal grandparents are Gary and Ann Almeida Serra, his maternal grandparents are Bill and Tillie O’Gara, and his great grandparents are Al and Pat Almeida, of Westerly. Congratulations one and all! Great Granddad Al, readers may recall, one of our very favorite Front Porch friends, chaired the Westerly Hospital’s board of trustees and was for many year, the general manager of The Day newspaper.
Speaking of newspapers, we've certainly been getting our share of national press these days! There was the now-famous calamari platter at the Democratic National Convention held by "Michael from Rhode Island," (and we all know, that should have been Bobby from Westerly, showing a platter of soupy,) the stories about Jen and Alan Brinton's Grey Sail Brewing Company's new partnership with South County Distillers (Westerly first distillery), Dan McGowan's fun reviews of Dusty's Ice Cream and the hot dogs at the concession stand at Misquamicut State Beach in his "Hot dogs, chicken fingers, and Ring Pops: A Child-friendly guide to Rhode Island's beach concession stands," and even more about our friends at 85th Day Food Community and catering company in Forbes mag.
Writer Shivani Vora, who covers travel trends and wellness and family travel for Forbes, wrote a piece called, "A Connecticut Town That Is More Than Its Magical Pizza," for a recent issue and discusses James Wayman, "a restaurateur who in 1998 moved to the nearby town of Salem and later Stonington to pursue a career here as a chef," and his business partner Daniel Meiser, "another highly experienced chef and restaurant owner," who together started 85th, "a collection of three restaurants (and soon to be five!) with the goal of supporting local businesses and other fellow restaurant owners." Hmmmm ... soon to be five? We'll have to get cooking and find out more about that info!
Speaking of cooking, Swifties were no doubt tickled to see Taylor make a cameo appearance on a new episode of Selena Gomez's "Selena + Chef" show! "I'm so proud of you. Do you know how long I've been waiting for you to become obsessed with cooking?" Taylor said to her pal. It wasn't too long ago that Taylor was taking cooking lessons with Lorde from Chef Jeanie Roland of Ella's Fine Food & Drink prompting Lorde to post, “Took a wonderful cooking class in Rhode Island alongside the already-super-good-cook, ms.@taylorswift.” The BFFS learned how to make tuna tartare tacos if I recall.
What fun to put two and two together and realize that Caitlin Molina is not only the assistant director at the Rhode Island Department of Human Services (and proud mother of Milo, 4, and Ela, 2), but the daughter of the fabulous journalist and Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Connie Schultz and Ohio Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown. Fun fact.
Have a wonderful week, dear friends, stay safe, mask up and ciao bella!
