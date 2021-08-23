Greetings dear readers and thoughtful friends and welcome back for another visit here on the Front Porch where we are heavy-hearted and feeling very sad about the loss of one of our very favorite Front Porch friends, the great Margaret "Peggy," Basile Sammataro. Longtime readers will recognize my "Mahhhhgreeet," from the many, many times I've mentioned her in this column over the years. Full disclosure: Peggy was one of my most trusted sources and my husband's first cousin (her mother, the late Theresa Fusaro Basile, was a sister of my husband's father, the late Samuel Fusaro Sr.) As everyone who knew her already knows — and as her beautifully-written obituary and the hundreds of posts on social media underscore — Peggy was a one-of-a-kind woman, a once-in-a-lifetime friend who was devoted to her family and friends and who touched the lives of many, many people. Her circle of friends was solid, strong and wide. I can hear her now, reminding me, as she regularly did, "I love your kids like they were my own and I mean it." My kids loved her back. She was that kind of person. People of all ages, backgrounds and pedigree could — and did — relate to her.
Peg was a champion for those in need, an outspoken critic of those who endorsed unkind and unfair politics, and one of the funniest people I have ever met. She also had a voice that could make you cry with its poignancy (as those who have heard her sing "The Rose" can attest) or laugh — when she hid behind curtains to sing. I wrote about Peggy in this column just last week (without using her name,) as she was the family member "dear to my heart" with COVID who was struggling to stay alive on a ventilator ... when I begged people to be kind and thoughtful of others by wearing masks in public if they are unvaccinated. I will continue to beg people to be kind and thoughtful of others and to wear masks in public, for Peggy's sake.
As I thought about Peggy, and of what a tremendous loss her passing is for this community, I took a look back at some of the stories I've written about her over the years (aside from the many column mentions.) There was of course, the story about her now famous appearance on Who Wants to Be A Millionaire, when Meredith Viera asked for her famous meatball recipe (which was handed down from her mother.) Here's how that story began:
"If you grew up in the Tower Street/Oak Street enclave of Westerly in the 1960s, attended Immaculate Conception School, dined at Dino's during the 1980s, had kids in the Westerly schools during the 90s, or love local Bingo, chances are you know Peggy Sammataro. If you've lived in Westerly for any length of time, you may also know Peggy. And if you haven't had the chance to meet her yet, you can at least get to see her today on ABC's Channel 6 on one of the nation's best known games shows. Sammataro will be a contestant on the syndicated version of 'Who Wants to Be A Millionaire'.'"
I remember the party at the Hilltop when a large and excited group of friends gathered to watch the segment air. She might not have become a millionaire that night, but it was clear to see how rich she was in family and friendships! Many people sampled Peggy's famous pies, of course, which she made every week to serve at the Elks Friday night dinners to accompany her husband, Squeak's menu ... or maybe they saw photos of the pies on Facebook where Peggy had a strong presence, and was always "liking" photos posted by friends, or offering kind words of encouragement or standing up for truth and democracy and standing strong against bullies and meanies.
Then there was the Mother's Day story I wrote last year in the thick of the pandemic when I interviewed Peggy's only daughter, Amanda Barelli, a computer science teacher at PS 92 in the Bronx and a Westerly High Athletic Hall of Fame inductee. Did I mention how proud Peggy was of her two kids, Amanda and her brother, Matt? And how much she adored her four grandchildren, Emma, Nora, Vincent and Giorgo? And her husband, Squeak?
Here is what Amanda told me during that Mother's Day interview, as she waited to see her mother in person after months of being in lockdown, after months of FaceTiming and phone calling, and after she told me that her mother was "always there" for her family, never missed a game or event that involved any of them and after she said that "unconditional love" were the first words she thought of when she thought of her mom: "She's so passionate about everything and everybody," Amanda said.
As those of us who were fortunate enough to be part of Peggy's orbit know, she surely could be passionate! And now there's an enormous hole which her friends have a responsibility to fill ... with kindness, integrity, generosity of spirit and a passionate love for our neighbors and friends.
Sigh. Well dear readers, the sun rose this morning at 6:05 and will set at 7:34 p.m. Until next week, remember please, to get vaccinated if you are able, keep your social distances, mask up when in crowds, wash your hands, stay safe, be kind, say a prayer for Maahgreeet, and ciao bella!
