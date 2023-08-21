Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for a late August visit here on the Front Porch where the sun rose at 6:02 a.m., will set tonight at 7:38 (a full 10 minutes later than last Monday!) and where we're pondering the end of August and marveling that the color of the leaves on so many local trees are already changing colors!
Yes, my friends, you can feel the changes coming — and not only because the Halloween candy has been on the shelves for weeks now ... along with lunchboxes (are they still called "lunchboxes?") and back-to-school backpacks — but by the blue jay's calls, the crickets' chirps, the towering sunflowers and the tell-tale colors in our gardens and yards. As the poet Jane Kenyon writes in her "Three Songs at the End of Summer," "The first yellowing fronds of goldenrod, brighten the margins of the woods."
All of which, I suppose, encourages us to slow down and appreciate these last days of the month and of summer 2023. I realize I've mentioned how gorgeous the zinnias blooming in our gardens have been this year, but have you noticed the row growing in front of Pleasant Acres Florist & Greenhouse on Franklin Street? I stopped by to pick up and bunch last week, and, in addition to the colorful zinnias — to my great delight — my eyes rested upon the great Mary Toscano Levcowich, one of the most wonderful women in this town! What a treat to see Mary, the former longtime Westerly town clerk, sitting in one of her favorite spots, surrounded by flowers and family. On the day I stopped by, her daughter, Palmalee Trebisacci, was there, as were her two of her beautiful granddaughters, Katie and Erika. Such and fun and rewarding visit! Thank you Mary!
Speaking of summer 2023, our friends at the Westerly Track and Athletic Club just finished up another successful summer season of Tom McCoy Summer Fun Runs. Our pal Larry Hirsch, a founder and past president of the club, told me he went to two fun runs this summer where "we all honored Tom McCoy, the founder and a great person." The last run was the 28th running of the famous "Nick Bottone Mile," which honors Nick Bottone Jr., a local running competitor, official and announcer and his father, Nick Bottone Sr., an avid golfer and former champion at Winnapaug Country Club. Larry was super proud to report that his "surrogate grandson," Jake Serra — who happens to be the grandson of two local legends, the late Vin Naccarato and the late Syl Serra — was wearing Larry's singlet when he finished as the top male finisher in the run. Jake, a sophomore at Clemson "with an academic and athletic scholarship," Larry said, is "a great kid who wants to be an orthopedic surgeon."
"I’m oh so proud of him," Larry said, adding that he was certain that Jake's grandads were looking down with big smiles upon their faces.
Also making history at the race was James Fiore, the youngest son of Eileen and Henry Fiore of Westerly, who placed third in the boys' "Children's Run" portion, which was especially notable since Nick Jr. is James' godfather and since it was James' first time ever running. "Mom, Dad, and Nat Sisco walked the mile and Peter Fiore blew us out of the water," said Dad Henry "It was great to honor our lifelong friend, Nick."
On another track club-related note, the club has already scheduled its annual reunion for Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 5 p.m. at the Hilltop.
Congratulations to state Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy of Hopkinton, the longest-serving member of the Rhode Island House, who was elected as the new president of the National Conference of State Legislatures last week at a gathering in Indianapolis where the final presenter was none other than "one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time," Peyton Manning. (Stay tuned for a photo of Brian and Peyton!) Kennedy was then heading off to lead a delegation to Ireland for meetings which will end Saturday with a college football game between Notre Dame and the U.S. Naval Academy in Dublin when more than 400 legislators from all 50 states — and even members of Congress — are expected to gather.
Speaking of Ireland, popular Rhode Island writer Ann Hood will return from her usual trip to Dingle — she is on the faculty of Bay Path University’s Master of Fine Arts program which holds a seminar in Dingle each summer — in time for her Sept. 5 visit to the "Author Series at the Ocean House" where she will be in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce alongside author Michael Ruhlman, who wrote chef Thomas Keller’s "The French Laundry Cookbook" and "The Book of Cocktail Ratios." Speaking of the author series, Katie Couric, the first woman ever to solo anchor a network evening newscast — she was anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News from 2006 to 2011 after her 15 years as co-anchor of NBC’s Today show — will be Deborah's guest on Monday, when the two longtime friends will discuss Couric's New York Times bestselling memoir, "Going There." The event, however, sold out soon after the tickets went on sale. In addition to "Going There," Couric is also the author of two children’s books and "The Best Advice I Ever Got: Lessons from Extraordinary Lives." In 2017, she founded Katie Couric Media, which has developed a number of media projects, including a daily newsletter, a podcast, digital video series, and several documentaries.
Until next time, dear readers, enjoy those sunflowers, have a toast to summer, a swim in the ocean, please join me Sunday at the United for a screening and discussion of Heidi Shreck's “What the Constitution Means to Me” and ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.