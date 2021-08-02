Greetings dear readers and kind friends and welcome back for our first August visit here on the Front Porch. The sun rose this morning at 5:43 and will set at 8:04 p.m. My goodness, last week was certainly a week to remember, with so many remarkable and memorable events taking place to mark the end of July. A banner week, I should say, that began and ended with music with ospreys and the ribbon cutting and grand opening for the United Theatre in between.
On Monday evening, Gov. Dan McKee made time in his busy schedule to stop by the Tunes in the Dunes series at Westerly Town Beach for the concert with John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band. (Look for a photo in next week's Front Porch News, and don't miss tonight's concert with our friend Kevin Lowther, a.k.a. Big Lux /Cinnamon Sky, nor Wednesday's with Professor Harp.)
On Tuesday evening, just before the Concert on the Green in Watch Hill with The Wolff Sisters, bird lovers were treated to a talk by Dr. Richard "Rob" Bierregaard, who is said to be the world's foremost expert on osprey conservation. The talk, which was sponsored by the Watch Hill Conservancy, is part of the organization's "Lanphear LIVE!" series and is available on the conservancy's website so make sure to have a look and listen to learn more about these amazing hawks who fly to South America and back each year. Bierregaard was introduced by Walter S. Tomenson Jr., a member of the board of directors, who was introduced by conservancy Chairman and President Deborah Lamm. Walter, who was largely responsible, along with his wife, Leslie, for arranging the talk, inspired more than a few chuckles when he referred to the Cooked Goose, St. Clair Annex, the golf club and the beach club as Watch Hill's centers of influence." The next talk is about sharks, meanwhile!
But the biggest news of the week, of course, came Friday with the official ribbon cutting for the United Theatre, which was followed by a donor's reception in the evening. Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, who delivered opening remarks before the ribbon cutting, told the roughly 100 people gathered that Rhode Island was "coming back strong," encouraged everyone to please "let's all get vaccinated" so we can "keep things open," and then addressed Charles "Chuck" Royce, who is vice-chairman of the United's board and a major benefactor of the theater, along with his wife, Deborah, as well as many other local institutions.
"It is miraculous what you and your family have done," Pryor said. "Absolutely invaluable." State Sen. Dennis L. Algiere, who was celebrating a birthday, also shared remarks and spoke of the whopping $18+ million that was raised by the community to renovate the United. Algiere said the day was an historic day for Westerly, one we'll all be talking about for years to come. Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Konicki told the enthusiastic crowd that the United project was "the greatest thing to happen in Westerly since sliced soupy."
It was fun to catch up with radio guys Chris DiPaola from WBLQ, who was chatting with Joe Tasca, the weekend host for The Public's Radio, and Alex Nunes, the South County Bureau chief for the NPR affiliate, which has a spot in the United and hopes to broadcast from their new Canal Street digs soon. Tasca, a Westerly native, noticed that the number of Westerly High School grads at the gathering including Tom Foley, the United's recently-named director of the community music program. Other WHS grads in attendance were Tony Nunes, the United's artistic director, and Ali Lucas, the United's new front-of-house manager.
Later, the celebration included a reception which was full of fun people like Marion Markham (on her way to opening night for Shakespeare in the Park); Chris and Carmela Sammataro; Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau; school committee members Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, Mark Ober and his wife, Tammy, and Guiseppe Gencarelli and his wife, Paula; and wonderful supporters of the arts like Jack and Marcia Felber, Deborah and Chuck Royce, Dan and Jennifer King, Nick and Allison Moore, Audrey Moore, and Annie and Ben Philbrick. Guests were treated to an acapella performance by members of the Chorus of Westerly and led by Andrew Howell, which marked their first public, in person performance in 586 days! How stirring to hear them sing, "How can I keep From Singing?" And speaking of WHS grads and the United, how darling to listen to Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey and his fab wife, Darlene, romantically reminisce about the final days of the old United when "ET" was playing, Darlene was the theater manager, and the two first began dating. Another love story from the United! Now we can keep them coming! Well done everyone, well done!
Well dear readers, remember please, get vaccinated if you are not already, be careful, be kind, and ciao bella!
