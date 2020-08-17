Greetings dear gentle readers and kind friends and welcome back for another August visit here on the Front Porch where we are marveling at the amazing bounty from our home (and local farm) gardens and appreciating a garden's powers to help us escape to the beauty of nature and to leave the troubles going on in our poor, weary world behind for a while. Speaking of gardens, take a look at the l photos on the right hand side of this page and you'll notice some beautiful photos from Front Porch friends Rosemary Buonocore, Jaime Wager, Henry Fiore, Larry Davidson and Trina Fulton. We invited readers to send along garden photos, and we received such lovely ones! Thank you all! If you have a bountiful garden and would like to share your photos here on the Front Porch, please send them along ... we'll be honored to share with our readers. We'd also like to share photos of people laughing and having fun, birthdays, anniversaries (ahem Jen and Fred Bogue and happy anniversary!), family reunions and boating adventures ... so if you're celebrating or toasting, or sailing or laughing, think of us, and send along your favorites!
The Westerly Land Trust's annual Farm Dinner is officially sold out which is a little bit of bad news for those of you who forgot to sign up, but really good news for the land trust. According to a release sent last week, "this is the fastest this event has ever sold out, signaling that despite the uncertainty of 2020 (or maybe because of it), our community truly values our mission and conservation efforts." Yes! We love hearing good news these days and this is a sweet success story. In other land trust news, along with the big move to their newly renovated offices at the Barlow Nature Preserve, the trust announced some changes in the governance of the organization. Board President Sheilia Beattie, who joined the board in 2005 and has tirelessly served as president since 2014, announced her intention to "cycle off the board," according to the statement. During Sheilia's presidency, the land trust, "saw the acquisition of several new properties, achieved national accreditation, created specific plans for the stewardship of each property, and cultivated a strong and effective board," according to the statement. "Sheilia expressed her commitment to land conservation in Westerly with a 'boots on the ground' leadership style. Her daily runs with her three dogs through WLT preserves truly keeps her connected to the land. And on Tuesday mornings she can always be found getting her hands dirty maintaining trails and monitoring properties with CCC. Sheilia will remain active with this group, underscoring her dedication to the Land Trust," the statement said ("although we all know how much she hates the spotlight!")
Nick Stahl, who has been involved with the board since 2000, will become the new board president and Linda Griffin will become the new vice-president. Griffin, who has served on the board since 2012 and currently chairs the development committee, replaces Allen Leadbetter who will continue as a member of the board and continue to serve on both the governance and acquisition committees. Donna Anderson, chair of the membership and programs committee, who joined the board in 2018, has helped to develop new hiking opportunities and to introduce many new members to the trust, will be the incoming secretary. Gerard Gorman will remain land trust's treasurer and chair of the finance and audit committee. Such a busy and top-notch organization. Remember to stop by the farmer's market on Thursdays where social distancing is always practiced, masks are worn by all and hand washing stations are handy!
Have a wonderful week, dear friends, be safe, mask up, and ciao bella!
