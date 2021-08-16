Greetings dear readers and kind friends and welcome back for a mid-August visit here on the Front Porch, where we are feeling grateful for the break in the heat and for local corn and tomatoes (special thank yous to Belinda and Ed Learned, and Mark and Lissa Oliverio for your hard work and the delicious results of your labor.) The sun rose this morning at 5:52 and will set at 7:39 p.m.
Music lovers had a tough choice Friday night when the great Duke Robillard was playing at the Knick while Bruce Harris, the amazing trumpet player from Jazz at Lincoln Center came to play with his quintet and brought along the extraordinary jazz vocalist Samara Joy, a true phenomenon with a voice, as many of us mused following the performance, that sounded a little like a mix of Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan and Billie Holiday. Just wow! Some memorable music in downtown Westerly Friday night for sure.
Let's add that to our gratitude list: the fact that we have so many places to hear good music in our hometown! What fun to see so many good people out and about — although many of us are back to mask-wearing I noticed, so, once again, please, if you are not vaccinated, be kind and wear a mask. I have a family member, a wonderful, wonderful woman who is near and dear to my heart, fighting for her life in the hospital as I write. Although she is fully vaccinated she is on a ventilator, so please, be kind and be thoughtful of others. Get your information from trusted sources and seek the truth.
I enjoyed catching up with Bertinette and Tom Capalbo at the Bruce Harris-Samara Joy concert, and was intrigued to hear that their daughter, Gina Capalbo, is currently a "Forensic Psychiatry Fellow," at the University of Michigan. Stay tuned for more about Gina and her field!
Speaking of good music and people with the name Gina, I had the chance to chat with John Cafferty last week (ahead of his concert at the Providence Performing Arts Center this Friday), who chatted about his deep ties to Misquamicut and Narragansett and then said when he played on the beach recently in Matunuck, he had a very special guest. "Gina was there," he told me, "or should I say Madame Secretary." Yes, the former governor of Rhode Island and current U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo attended the concert and was dancing up a storm, John said, adding that she even took time out to compliment him on his performance.
Speaking of great women, some of you may have noticed on social media that the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce has changed the format for the Athena Awards. This year, instead of nominating several wonderful women there will be one and only one Athena for 2021. Susette Tibus, of Simply Majestic Jewelry Fine Art in Mystic, is this year's award winner and was surprised at her shop recently by another great woman, Geraldine Cunningham, the longtime supporter of the Athena program. Tibus, a former president of the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce, grew up in Mystic, is the daughter of Filipino immigrants, and told The Day's Erica Moser in a 2017 interview that the local community came to her family's rescue which is why she makes sure to always give back to the community. Just lovely!
Speaking of great women, make sure to pick up a copy of the recently-published "Taste of Westerly," a collection of recipes put together by members of the Westerly College Club. Co-president Chris Martone was kind enough to drop a copy off to me, and while I know it was a joint effort featuring contributions from many members, co-vice president Carol Fortier once told me that the cookbook was put together largely by Sally Owen, Julie Eberly and Barbara Paradise. Carol also said the cover was going to be stunning and how right she is! Club member Marianne Lynner, designed the cover and it is charming! Now you too, can make Warren Miller's "Chocolate Chess Pie," Tammy Cappucio's Shortbread and Janet Burke's "Sassy Summer Gazpacho." Visit the club's website for information on how best to get your copy, or reach out to a club member.
Believe it or not, September is just weeks away but let it be known that the month kicks off with a very exciting event, part of the Summer Author Series at Ocean House. On Sept. 1, Front Porch favorite Dale DeGroff, a noted mixologist and author, will be discussing his book, "The Craft of the Cocktail," with Deborah Goodrich Royce. Dale will also be signing copies of his book and giving a Hendrick's Gin cocktail demonstration.
Well dear readers, until next time, remember please, to mask up, wash your hands, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
