welcome back for our first August visit here on to the Front Porch
So, yes, holidays! I confess I am still settling back in after our most amazing adventures! Our amazing Irish adventures! My husband, Sam, and I traveled — along with most members of our immediate family (pure joy!) — from Dublin to Donegal, from Kinsale to Connemara, from Galway to Clifden, on to the Aran Islands by the Cliffs of Moher on a ferry, from Achill Island to Strandhill and from Sligo through Carrick-on-Shannon and back to Dublin. It was gorgeous and magical indeed (my oldest grandson, Dylan, really did see a rainbow!) So many lovely people and so many lovely experiences. Quite by accident, we happened upon a food truck "along the Wild Atlantic Way and the shores of the majestic Killary Fjord in Connemara Co. Galway," called "The Misunderstood Heron."
Owned by a husband-wife team (Kim and Reinaldo), the "award-winning food truck is a unique place to travel to for creative Irish food and top quality Irish roasted coffee while being immersed in amongst Connemara's wild mountains and sea vistas. With quirky & uniquely styled outdoor seating, as well as a focus on environmental sustainability, if you are looking for somewhere to eat along the Wild Atlantic Way in County Galway this is an unrivaled Connemara foodie experience." What a find it was!
And then there was Berni in Strandhill, Sligo, who owned the loveliest home near the Queen Maeve Trail (Miosgan Meadhbha), which has been an important "ritual focal point since Neolithic times." Berni was beyond fabulous and greeted us with open arms, treats, fluffy towels, little sea shells placed artfully on our bed which was made up with clean, and pressed linens. In the morning she served us breakfast and could not have been more gracious. Strandhill is a famous surfing community so if any local surfers are interested in finding out more, please just ask!
So, yes, it's been a bit of a challenge settling back in to a routine after spending nearly two weeks on the Emerald Isle, but I must also confess that I choked up when the young man at the Customs booth said "Welcome home." I was reminded of that old song I learned at the Lucy Stone School in the Dorchester section of Boston many moons ago; "Mid pleasures and palaces though we may roam, be it ever so humble, there's no place like home."
One of the first things I did upon my return was to pay a visit to my friend Betty-Jo Cugini's Saturday morning radio program on WBLQ and was greeted so warmly by Betty-Jo and Brian "The Hammer" Sullivan.
Right after the show, I had a call from Sandra Vitterito, a faithful WBLQ fan and Sun reader, who called to say there are plans afoot for the Westerly High School class of 1958's 64th anniversary reunion picnic. Sandra said the picnic will be held at the Bocce Club on Sept. 9, from 12 to 4 p.m., when chowder and clam cakes will be served please along with any "dishes" anyone would like to bring along. Questions can be sent to Dave and Cassandra Crandall or to any of the other committee members, Sandra said. The committee includes Sandra, Bill and Jackie Brennan, Dick and Peg Sisson, Roberta Cekala, Brenda Pukas and Sally Steadman.
I understand I missed a wonderful program at the Westerly Armory and an event at the Lanphear Livery. I heard that the program at the armory was a ceremony that honored the 1950 Westerly team that qualified for the Little League World Series was honor during a ceremony at the Westerly Armory on Thursday when five players from the team, John Garofalo, Salvatore Augeri Sr., Charles Sposato, Billy Lazarek and Roy Bailey, were in attendance. I hope there are lots of photos to share!
At the livery, a celebration took place to "Honor Watch Hill’s Oldest Residents!" and kick off for the "2022-23 Keep the Horses Flying Campaign!" The Watch Hill Memorial and Library Society, in partnership with the Watch Hill Fire District’s Parks Commission, assisted with the completion of the replica of 11 horses by local artisan and woodcarver, Gary Anderson. According to the invitation, "The replicas will replace the 11 horses that are Watch Hill’s oldest residents and heading into retirement due to their old age!"
Folks gathered at the livery to celebrate the horses, learn about their history, the restoration process and future needs so that the "beloved Merry-Go-Round for years and will continue to do so into the future!"
Lindsay Murphy and Moya Saunders served as co-chairs of the committee, which also includes Clemmie Pierce Martin, Sara Miller, Abigail Murphy, Ali Noel, Abbey Murphy, Olivia Rich, Dinah Saglio, Ashlyn Buffum, Devon Caraher, Tika Goff, Hollie Hamm, Meg Hecker, Alexandra Kittle and Katie Knowlton.
And from flying horses to stuffed animals we go! Let's get some sweet little Teddy Bears to send to Ryan and Kalin Di Roma for the birth of their sweet baby, Saige, and to Westerly's own Sam Read, the NBC10 WJAR superstar and her husband, Anthony, who welcomed baby Briella into the world last Tuesday. Congratulations everyone. Until next time, be safe, be kind and ciao bella!
