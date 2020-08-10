Greetings dear gentle readers and kind friends and welcome back for another August visit here on the Front Porch where we are relishing all the cucumbers, summer squash and tomatoes arriving daily, and this odd Rhode Island holiday known as Victory Day .. at least Rhode Islanders are enjoying the uniquely Rhode Island holiday. What better way to take our minds off a pandemic than with good news!
I am thrilled to welcome two new babes to the Front Porch family and will get to work ordering up some cuddly little Teddy Bears for the recent arrivals. First let's welcome baby Calvin Joseph Halse, the first child of Jenna (Broccolo) and Michael Halse of New Milford, Connecticut, who arrived on June 19, weighing five pounds, five ounces and measuring 18.5 inches long. Grandparents are John and Ann Marie Broccolo of Westerly; Mark and Tanya Halse of Wynantskill, New York and John and Leslie Peck of Greenwich, New York. Mom Jenna, readers will remember, a Westerly High School grad, was very involved with theater when she was a student, and stage managed a production of "Singin' in the Rain" when she was at URI. Jenna (who tells me she and Michael "are over the moon!") is also the granddaughter of the late Mary “Mrs. V” Cugini Ventresca, who had many claims to fame. Mrs. V was one of the first babies to be born in the Westerly Hospital, and for many tears owned the legendary (now-shuttered) Mrs. V’s Kitchen, where she developed a reputation for making the best meatballs in town. Baby Calvin has quite the legacy I'd say.
Let us also welcome lovely Vienna Juliette Lacz, new baby daughter of the proud parents, Mark and Vanessa Lacz of Westerly. Baby Vienna, who was born on Aug. 1, at 9:15 p.m., and weighed 7.2 pounds and measured 19.5 inches in length, is the baby sister of Austin, 4 and Savannah, 3. Her maternal grandparents are Mario and Annunziata Luzzi of Westerly and her paternal grandparents are Peter and Marlene Lacz. Vienna's folks are the savvy owners of a number of local restaurants, including Casa Della Luce, Vetrano's and Vittoria's. Bon appétit, mangia, mangia!
Speaking of food, the magic will continue at Jane Simmons and Dan Meisner's Stone Acres Farm in Stonington — at least through Aug. 22. The popular Stone Acres pop-up dinners, aptly called "Summer Nights" will continue for another two weeks, "due to the overwhelming support of our guests and the popularity of this experience." Now's your chance to try something utterly different!
In case you haven't noticed, the population along the shoreline has exploded since the pandemic began, with a huge influx of folks from New York and other cities who have discovered the joys of living in Southern New England. According to reporter Britton O'Daly who wrote a piece last week for Bloomberg, "The pandemic has sent New Yorkers in search of space, for working from home or just breaking away from the crowds. That’s spurred bidding wars in spots like Mystic, which offers an escape while being relatively affordable for a Northeast waterfront community."
O'Daly interviews Westerly realtor Larry Burns who is quoted as saying, "The more-attractive houses, with views of Long Island Sound or the Mystic River, are regularly drawing three to five bids by New Yorkers and Bostonians."
Have a wonderful week, dear friends, be safe, please wear your masks when you are in public, and ciao bella!
