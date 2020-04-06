Greetings dear readers, kind, thoughtful neighbors and patient, quarantined friends and welcome back for our first April visit here on the Front Porch where we, just like you, are hunkered down and trying our best to keep our spirits high as we observe our new rules of living. We're also keeping our ears open for stories of kindness and courage so we can share them with you in the weeks ahead, in hopes it will remind us that we're all in this together, and that together, we will make it through. We're eager to share your tips for staying healthy, sane and upbeat during these strange times of COVID-19. Do you have a favorite song, poem, movie or book that's helping you stay positive? (Several people have suggested Andra Day's "Rise Up," be the anthem for these times.) Are you an artist with a performance you'd like to share? Have you started a new activity or hobby you'd like to tell us about? Send us an email or Tweet (NBFwesterlySUN) and we'll be happy to share! Yesterday, for instance, I heard a gorgeous song by an artist named Kandace Springs, who was a guest on NPR's "Weekend Edition" with Lulu Garcia-Navarro which I listened to on The Public's Radio (one of my lifelines, along with news from my very own hardworking Sun colleagues, and the other journalists working so hard to bring you the truth, WBLQ and Gov. Raimondo's and N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily briefings ... and of course, the advice of our national hero, Dr. Anthony Fauci.)
Speaking of the Public's Radio, our Front Porch friend Alex Nunes had a fascinating piece recently called "How One RI Got It Right During The Spanish Flue Pandemic," week when he spoke with Westerly Historical Society vice president Thomas O’Connell about "the town some say was outdone by none when Spanish flu came to America." Have a listen here: thepublicsradio.org/article/how-one-ri-town-got-it-right-right-on-spanish-flu
I understand many local residents have begun ringing bells each night from 8-8:02 p.m. What a welcome and lovely way to join with others across the region, especially as we begin the sacred week journey of Passover for our Jewish friends, and Holy Week for our Christian friends. How wonderful that so many local clergy are posting Masses, prayer services and Rosaries online. How comforting to watch my friend Fr. Ray say Mass on FacebookLive.
Please take a minute to appreciate the all our wonderful community helpers and the wonderful photos on this page, sent to me last week by such wonderful Facebook friends after I posted a suggestions that read: "How about snapping a photo of yourself working in your new 'at home office' and sending it to me for the Westerly Sun's FRONT PORCH NEWS? I'd LOVE to share more photos in print and online!! 😊Aw, come on, make someone smile today! Send them today and they'll be in print on Monday! Help keep your local newspaper alive!"
I cannot tell you how heartwarming it was, to receive, in a matter of minutes, the photos on this page and the many, many others which I'll share in the weeks ahead, so keep 'em coming! I also received some (welcome) funny comments and stories, including this from the fabulous Stephanie Hayes-Houlihan, the host/owner of Stonington's Water Street Cafe who told me about her first tele-conference with the Connecticut Restaurant Association. Unaware that the cameras were on, she wore her pajamas to the meeting. Fortunately, she said, once they saw her, the organizers "muted and took us off camera!"
Stephanie ended her post with an update and a bit of inspiration. "We will start next week giving the cafe a good spring cleaning, fixing and painting," she said. "We will get through this one day at a time." That we will Stephanie, that we will. And so dear readers, as we enter another week of quarantine, please, please listen to the governor and Dr. Fauci, and remember, as Andra Day sings, "All we need is hope, and for that we have each other ... And we'll rise up, Rise like the waves, We'll rise up, In spite of the ache, We'll rise up, And we'll do it a thousands times again." Be safe, be kind and ciao bella.
